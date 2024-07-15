To steer clear of cooking blunders, Midday dialled-up chefs and nutritionists, who uncover hidden kitchen mistakes, suggest healthy alternatives and portion control tips for common Indian meals

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

When it comes to Indian food, the focus is often bent toward rich flavours and taste. While it enhances the overall dining experience, there are hidden culprits that a discerning cook might miss. For instance, using whole eggs instead of just egg whites. While egg yolks are nutritious, they are also high in calories and fat which adds to our existing cholesterol levels.