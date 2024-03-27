Easter 2024: Indulge in mouthwatering food at these Mumbai restaurants this weekend

Indulge in dishes such as Smoked Shiitake Baozi and delightful indulgences such as Crispy Rock Shrimp, Festive Chicken Roll-Ups and the Gigi special Easter Egg and Bunny’s Carrot Cake Mousse

GiGi Bombay has curated a special menu by Chef Beena Noronha that focuses on capturing the essence of Easter.

As Easter is around the corner, many Mumbai restaurants are hosting lavish brunch, lunch and dinners that not only let you indulge in traditional food but food from all over the world

As the Lenten period comes to an end this weekend for members of the Catholic community in Mumbai and people around the world, restaurants in Mumbai want you to celebrate with good food and drink.

They have put together specials menus that not only has traditional food but also food from all over the world including Asian, European and world cuisine.

If you are looking to step out of your house for Easter, then head to these restaurants in Mumbai to indulge in a feast:



Easter menu

With Easter around the corner, GiGi Bombay has curated a special menu by Chef Beena Noronha that focuses on capturing the essence of Easter. Indulge in comforting favourites like Smoked Shiitake Baozi, Crispy Rock Shrimps, Festive Chicken Roll-Ups and the Gigi special Easter Egg and Bunny’s Carrot Cake Mousse.



Where: GiGi Bombay, Bandra West

When: March 31

Time: 12pm to 12 am

Exotic flavours

If you want to celebrate Easter in Bandra, then head to Donna Deli to indulge in a menu that features an array of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Diners can dive into a mouth-watering dishes such as the irresistible Bang Bang Cauliflower to the succulent Maple Syrup Marinated Spare Ribs, and the creamy indulgence of Mac and Cheese Balls served with Bhoot Jholakia Mayo. The menu also has a rich and aromatic Brazilian Curry served with steamed rice, or you can simply savour the delicate flavours of Cottage Cheese Ala Plancha for a vegetarian delight. For meat lovers, the Hungarian Lamb Goulash served with creamy garlic mash and the Grilled Atlantic Salmon with classic caponata and saffron sauce offer a symphony of flavours that will leave you craving for more. End your meal with a luscious Mango Tres Leche or indulge in the decadent Dulce de Leche Sable Cookies with Mint Cream and Pomegranate Jelly.

Where: Donna Deli, Bandra West

When: March 28 - March 31

Time: 12 noon - 1:30 pm

Lavish Brunch

Celebrate Easter with your friends and family by indulging in a wide variety of food and drinks at Demy Cafe in Lower Parel. From fluffy omelettes cooked to perfection to delicate crepes filled with luscious toppings, from sumptuous waffles adorned with decadent syrups to mouth-watering pancakes that melt in your mouth, the menu has it all. While you indulge in the food, sip on unlimited sangrias, wines, mimosas, and beer to bring in the festivities with your loved ones around you.

Where: Demy Cafe, Lower Parel West

When: March 31

Time: 12 noon - 4 pm

Price: Rs 2,500 plus taxes per person

Goan feast

Mumbai-based O Pedro in Bandra Kurla Complex is hosting a special Easter feast pop-up by Slow Tide from Anjuna in Goa. The menu features dishes such as Sasam Salad, Traditional Thalipeeth, Samarachi Prawn Kodi, Boatman's Crab Cake, Therese's Black Pork and Grilled Mutton Xacuti Ribs. While you enjoy the dishes, sip on delicious cocktails like Acid Eric and Alejandro made in association with Don Julio Tequila, and others including Amsterdam Dave, Chandra & Sandra, and Don Xavier.

Where: O Pedro, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

When: March 30 - April 7

Lunch: 12 noon to 3:30 pm and Dinner: 7 pm to 12 am

For reservations, call: 7506525554



World on your plate

If you are looking to enjoy the festive occasion in Bandra or Dadar, then Bastian Bandra and Bastian - At The Top in Dadar are hosting an Easter's spread including delicious dishes as Shepherd's Pie, Ancho chilli prawns, Sausage and Grits. For dessert, you can enjoy a Special Easter Egg to end the meal on a sweet note.

Where: Bastian (Bandra) and Bastian - At The Top (Dadar)

When: March 30 - March 31

For reservations, call: +91 22 5033 3555 (Bandra) and +91 22 5033 3555 (Dadar)