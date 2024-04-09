Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Follow these recipes by chef Kunal Kapur to enjoy Hyderabadi haleem and sheer kurma

With the festival around the corner, it is the time for get-togethers with family and friends where food plays a central role and these dishes are always a favourite on the table

As we draw near to Eid-ul-Fitr, a joyous occasion that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is the time for get-togethers with family and friends where food plays a central role. To enhance this celebration, Chef Kunal Kapur recommends traditional dishes like Hyderabadi Haleem and Sheer Khurma for a heartwarming and memorable celebration.

These recipes prepared with the right ingredients and cooked in healthy blended oil with a good balance of MUFA and PUFA, antioxidants and vitamins, promise a delicious and satisfying dining experience.

Hyderabadi Haleem | Preparation time: 2 hours and 20 minutes

A traditional high-protein savoury recipe that packs a unique flavour and texture along with nutritional benefits.

Ingredients:

For grains and dals:

Broken Wheat (Dalia) 50 gm or 1/2 cup

Barley (Jau) 2 tbsp

Split Bengal Gram (Chana dal) 1 tbsp

Skinless Black Gram (Urad dal dhuli) 1 tbsp

Skinless Moong Dal (Moong dal dhuli) 1 tbsp

Red Lentils (Masoor dal) 1 tbsp

Almond (Badam) 5-6 nos

Cashew Nut (Kaju) 5-6 nos

Water 1 litre

For mutton marination:

Mutton 1/2 kg

Mutton bones (optional) 250 gm

Salt to taste

Turmeric 1 tsp

Chili powder 1 1/4 tbsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

Black Pepper powder 1 tsp

Ginger garlic paste 2 tbsp

Curd 3/4 cup or 180 gm

For cooking:

Ghee 5 tbsp or Saffola Gold Oil 3.75 tbsp

Cinnamon stick (Dalchini) 2 nos

Cardamom (Elaichi) 8-10 nos

Cloves (Laung) 8-10 nos

Peppercorn (Kalimirch) 10-12 nos

All Spice (Kebab Chini) 8-10 nos

Caraway seeds (Shahi Jeera) 2 tsp

Sliced Onion 1/2 cup

Green chillies, slit 2-3 nos

Handful of Coriander leaves

Handful of Mint

Salt – as required

Water 1 litre

For garnish:

Fried onions

Fried cashews

Mint and coriander leaves

Method:

1. Take a deep-rested bowl and add the grains, dals and nuts in it. Wash and rinse them twice with water. Pour a litre of water and allow the mix to soak for at least an hour.

2. Put it to boil (including the water) and ensure the mix turns soft. Add more water while boiling, if required.

3. Once the mix is cooked, remove it from heat and rest it to cool. Then, pour it into a mixer grinder, grind it to a paste, and set it aside.

4. Take a deep-rested bowl, and put the meat and the bones in it. Add all the spices, salt, ginger garlic paste and curd over the meat and mix them well. Allow it to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

5. Heat ghee or Saffola Gold oil in a pressure cooker. Place cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, peppercorn, allspice, shahijeera and temper them. Then, add onions and fry them till golden brown.

6. Now, add the marinated meat and cook it on high heat for 15-20 mins to ensure the meat absorbs all the flavours.

7. Add fresh mint and coriander leaves while cooking the meat, then pour water and close the cooker lid. Cook on high heat, until the cooker gives the first whistle. Then lower the heat, and cook the meat for another hour till it is soft and tender.

8. Post an hour, turn off the heat and allow the pressure cooker to sit for 10 mins. With a steady hand, release the steam and open the cooker lid. Take a ladle and scoop some of the oil or ghee floating on top of the meat onto a separate bowl.

9. Strain the meat from the curry and remove all the bones using a pair of tongs. Transfer the thin curry onto a kadhai and add the strained meat back into it. Use a masher to gently press the meat. No need to turn on the heat, at this stage.

10. Add the puréed mix to the meat curry and turn on the heat. Continue mashing the meat with the masher for 10 more mins. Allow the meat porridge to come to a boil. Once it starts to release ghee from the mixture, check the salt seasoning and if needed, you can add a bit of ghee that was removed earlier.

11. Cook until the Haleem slides smoothly off the spatula. Arrange it on a serving plate and garnish it with fried onions, fried cashews, mint and coriander leaves to top up the savoury porridge. Serve it hot and drizzle some leftover ghee before serving.

Sheer Khurma | Preparation time: 30 minutes | Serves: 4

It is an easy-to-prepare and one of the most popular desserts that is nourishing and delicious in equal measure.

Ingredients:

Desi Ghee 3 tbsp or Saffola Gold oil 2.25 tbsp

Almondette (Chironji) 1 tbsp

Chopped pista 1 tbsp

Chopped walnuts 1 tbsp

Chopped almonds 1 tbsp

Dates (Chuara) 5-7 nos

Milk (full fat) 1 litre

A pinch of Saffron

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Sugar ½ cup

Wheat Vermicelli (Semiyan) 40 gms or a handful

Method:

1. Take a pan, and add 1½ tablespoons of ghee or a tablespoon of Saffola Gold oil. Add chironji, pista, almond, walnuts and dates and stir it

2. Pour milk into the pan, then add saffron, cardamom powder and sugar into it. Keep stirring the mixture until the milk is reduced to half

3. Take another pan, add the remaining ghee or Saffola Gold oil and fry the broken semiyan till lightly brown

4. Pour the reduced milk over the semiyan and cook foranother 8-10 mins. Keep an eye on the pan to see when the milk has reached desired the consistency

5. Remove from heat and serve hot or cold

6. Indulge in these traditional recipes and spice up your Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. So go ahead and feast upon these traditional delights, creating memorable moments with loved ones as you savour each delectable bite.