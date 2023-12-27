From Cheese Croustades to Baba Ghanoush: Five celebratory New Year’s Eve recipes

The nip in the air is ripe to get warm with new recipes. Not only are they delicious but also simple to make for your NYE house party

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The new year calls for party food recipes to enhance your gastronomic adventures. Whether you are hosting a wholesome meal for friends and family, or planning a night out with friends over a carb-heavy meal, we have sourced some of the most scrumptious recipes for you. Embrace the season with the warmth of Baba Ghanoush or the sweet chilli sauce-dipped fish.



Check out these handy recipes shared by Mumbai-based chefs:



Truffle-infused Mushroom and Cheese Croustades



Ingredients:

Thawed puff pastry, 1 sheet

Shredded Gruyère cheese, 1 cup

Finely chopped mushrooms, 1 cup

Truffle oil, 2 tbsp

Butter, 1 tbsp

Minced garlic, 2 tbsp

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Chopped fresh chives



Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet and cut it into bite-sized squares or circles to create the croustades.

3. Place the pastry squares in a mini muffin tin, pressing them gently to form cup shapes.

4. Bake the pastry cups in a preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until they turn golden brown and puffy. Remove them and let them cool.

5. In a pan, heat truffle oil and butter over medium heat.

6. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant.

7. Add chopped mushrooms and cook until they release their moisture and become golden brown.

8. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

9. Stir in shredded Gruyère cheese into the mushroom mixture, allowing it to melt and create a creamy filling.

10. Spoon the truffle-infused mushroom and cheese mixture into the baked puff pastry cups.

11. Place the filled croustades back in the oven for an additional 5-7 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

12. Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly.

13. Garnish with chopped fresh chives for a burst of colour and added flavour.

Recipe by Chef Ganesh, Koa



Deep Fried Fish with Sweet Chilli Sauce



Ingredients:

Sliced sea bass, 500 grams

Corn flour, 1 cup

Salt, 1 teaspoon

Cooking oil, 2 tbsp

For Sweet Chilli Sauce:

Red chillies, 5-6 pieces

Finely chopped shallots, 3-4 pieces

Minced garlic, 3 cloves

Finely chopped coriander roots, 1 tablespoon

Tamarind juice, 2 tablespoons

Fish stock, 1/2 cup

Salt, 1/2 teaspoon

Cooking oil, 2 tablespoons



Method:

1. Pound coriander roots, garlic, red chillies and shallots together. This forms a fragrant and flavourful base for the sweet chilli sauce.

2. Dip fish slices into corn flour, ensuring they are evenly coated.

3. Deep fry the coated fish slices until golden brown and crispy.

4. Drain excess oil thoroughly and arrange the fried fish slices on a serving plate.

5. In a wok or pan, stir-fry the pounded mixture (from step 1) in 1-2 tablespoons of cooking oil.

6. Once aromatic, add the necessary seasoning and the specified amount of stock to the mixture.

7. Allow the sauce to simmer for a while, stirring occasionally, until it thickens to your desired consistency.

8. Pour the prepared sweet chilli sauce over the plate of fried fish slices, ensuring they are generously coated.

9. Garnish the dish with fresh coriander leaves, slices of tomatoes for a refreshing touch and a drizzle of chili sauce for an extra kick.

Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa



Baba Ghanoush



Ingredients:

Aubergine, 250 gm

Curd, 5 gm

Tahina paste, 20 gm

Citric salt, 1 gm

Salt, 1 gm

Garlic crushed, 1 gm

Clive oil, 15 gm

Spring onion, 5 gm

Sumac¸ 2 gm



For pomegranate salsa

Pomegranate seeds, 100 gm

Red wine vinegar, 10 gm

Chopped onion, 10 gm

Pomegranate molasses, 4 gm

Olive oil, 10 gm

Salt, 1 gm

Black pepper, 1 gm



Method:

1. Place the aubergine directly over an open flame on high heat.

2. Grill for approximately five minutes, turning occasionally to ensure all sides are evenly charred and the flesh becomes tender.

3. Remove the grilled aubergine from the flame and allow it to cool.

4. Once cooled, peel off the charred skin and discard the stem.

5. Place the peeled aubergine in a mixing bowl.

6. Add tahina to the bowl and stir using a fork for about two minutes, ensuring uniform incorporation of the ingredients.

7. To the aubergine-tahina mixture: add curd, salt, citric salt, garlic and 5 grams of olive oil.

8. Continue stirring vigorously for an additional five minutes until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined, resulting in a thick and cohesive paste.

9. In a separate bowl, combine the ingredients for the pomegranate salsa.

10. Gently mix the salsa ingredients, ensuring an even distribution, and set aside.

11. Transfer the prepared baba ghanoush (aubergine mixture) to a serving bowl.

12. Create a well in the centre of the baba ghanoush and add the pomegranate salsa.

13. Garnish the dish with finely chopped spring onions, a sprinkle of sumac, and a drizzle of olive oil.



Recipe by Chef Rajeev Kumar, The Westin Goa



Chicken Sausage Sandwich



Ingredients:

Thinly sliced onion, 1

Sliced Red bell pepper, 1

Chicken sausages, 4 to 6

Bread, 4 to 6 slices or as needed

Dijon mustard, 2 to 4 tablespoons



Method:

1. Preheat the grill to medium.

2. On the grill, cook the sausage, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and place on a cutting surface.

3. If desired, toss bread slices on the grill for a few minutes to toast.

4. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over very low heat. Add onions and green peppers and cook slowly for about 15 minutes until onions are tender and brown.

5. Split the sausage in half (lengthwise), so that it forms two thinner pieces of equal length.

6. Place the sausage split-side down on one slice of bread. On the other slice, spread mustard.

7. Top sausage with peppers and onions, and place the second slice mustard-side down on top.

8. The sandwich is ready to be served.



Recipe by Chef Hiren Mistry, Millo



Grilled Rosemary Garlic Lamb Chops



Ingredients:

Lamb chops, 4

Olive oil, 2 tbsp

Minced garlic, 4 cloves

Fresh rosemary, 1 tbsp

Dried oregano, 1 tbsp

Smoked paprika, 1 tbsp

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Dijon mustard, 1 tbsp

Balsamic vinegar, 1 tbsp



Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine olive oil, minced garlic, chopped rosemary, dried oregano, smoked paprika, salt and black pepper.

2. Rub the lamb chops with this mixture, ensuring each chop is well coated. Allow them to marinate for at least 30 minutes to let the flavours meld.

3. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

4. Place the marinated lamb chops on the preheated grill.

5. Grill for approximately 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare, or adjust the cooking time to your desired level of doneness.

6. In a small bowl, mix Dijon mustard and balsamic vinegar to create a glaze.

7. Brush the lamb chops with the Dijon-balsamic glaze during the last few minutes of grilling.

8. Ensure the glaze caramelises, creating a flavourful coating on the lamb.

9. Remove the lamb chops from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes. This allows the juices to be redistributed.

10. Garnish the lamb chops with additional chopped fresh rosemary.

11. Serve the grilled lamb chops hot, accompanied by your favourite side dishes or a refreshing salad.



Recipe by Chef Devcharan Tandan, Sayaji Hotel Indore