From Kokum Sharbat to Rhubarb Lemonade: Want to beat the summer heat? Try these unique juice recipes

The summer brings with it the need to hydrate, and with Mumbai getting hotter by the day, Indian chefs suggest making a variety of juices to stay cool during the season. They advise moving beyond the classics and experimenting with new flavors. Remember to fill your bottle before heading to work or whenever you're leaving home

Indian chefs say you can not only make a classic kokum sharbat but also a cucumber mint cooler or apple, strawberry, watermelon cooler. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Drinking fluids is important but more often than not many of us take it for granted The easiest way to deal with drinking water regularly is by substituting it with juices Indian chefs suggest making kokum sharbat, rhubarb lemonade and cucumber mint cooler

Drinking fluids is important but more often than not many of us take it for granted. Unfortunately, the blazing sun isn’t kind and that stresses the need to carry a bottle of water to sip on regularly. Yes, the best way to do that is consuming water but that may often seem like a daunting task and overwhelming, especially if you are not used to it. The easiest way to deal with that is by substituting water with juices of different kinds. Some of them are among the more popular ones, but others can add a little zing to your refreshing cold drink on a summer day, say Indian chefs.