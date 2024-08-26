As Janmashtami is celebrated on August 27 this year, a lot of people will be looking to celebrate it with food and drink and the easiest way is to make sweet treats for yourself

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Audible

Listen to this article From milk peda to makhana kheer: Follow these easy recipes to celebrate Janmashtami with food x 00:00

Janmashtami is a joyous celebration of Lord Krishna's birth and is celebrated across many parts of India. Many devotees observe a fast on this auspicious day. This spiritual practice is believed to purify the body and mind, bringing devotees closer to the divine. The food consumed during the fast is simple and rooted in tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 27. If you’re looking to make something easy and delicious to elevate your fasting feast, these are some recipes of a few traditional sweets from ‘The Taste of India' podcast on Audible to get you started.

Milk Peda

Ingredients:

Full cream milk 2 litres

Sugar 1 cup

Cardamom 1 tsp



Method:

1. In a wide saucepan, boil milk on high flame.

2. Once the milk boils, reduce the flame to a medium-high. Let it boil until the quantity of milk reduces to half and thickens.

3. Keep stirring so that it doesn’t stick to the bottom surface. Also, scrap the cream on the sides of the saucepan and mix it into the milk.

4. Cook over medium flame until it is a thick and dry consistency and the milk solid starts leaving the pan.

5. Now add sugar and cardamom powder and mix well.

6. Cook for another 5 minutes on low to medium heat, stirring occasionally.

7. By now, the milk would have thickened. At this point, turn off the flame.

8. Take the mixture out on a separate plate and let it cool down.

9. Now, grease your palm with ghee and take a small portion of the mix.

10. Roll it out a bit and slightly flatten it like a cookie.

11. Press it from the centre with your thumb and the Peda is ready. (You can also make some designs as per your choice)

12. Prepare the rest of the mix similarly and allow them to rest for 4-5 hours before serving.

13. You can refrigerate the milk pedas and eat them within 8 to 10 days.

Makhana Kheer

Ingredients:

Makhana 2 cups

Boiled Milk 1 ltr

Sugar 1/4 cup

Almond, finely chopped 1 tbsp

Cashew, finely chopped 1 tbsp

Raisins 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Ghee 2 tsp

Method:

1. Heat 1 tsp of ghee in a pan.

2. Add chopped almonds and cashews, roasting them until golden brown.

3. Once the nuts are golden, add raisins and continue roasting until the raisins become slightly pulpy.

4. Turn off the flame, transfer the mixture to a plate, and set aside.

5. In the same pan, add another 1 tsp of ghee.

6. Add 2 cups of makhana and roast for 2-3 minutes, then set aside.

7. Coarsely grind 1 1/2 cups of the roasted makhana in a grinder, and keep the remaining 1/2 cup whole.

8. Pour 2 cups of milk into the pan and add the whole roasted makhana.

9. Allow it to boil for 5 minutes, then add both the coarsely ground makhana and the whole makhana.

10. Continue to cook until done, adding sugar and green cardamom, and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

11. Stir in the dry fruits and let it boil for a few more minutes.

12. Garnish with additional dry fruits and serve hot or cold. Enjoy!

Khoi Laddoo

Ingredients:

Moa/Khoi lava/Popped rice 100 gm

Khoya 350 gm

Jaggery 3-4 tbsp

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Roasted sesame seeds 3-4 tbsp

Ghee 3-4 tbsp

Raisins to garnish

Method:

1. In a big bowl or plate, add moa, khoya, jaggery, and cardamom powder.

2. Now, add sesame seeds and ghee to it and mix everything well.

3. Grease your hand with ghee, pinch a small portion and roll it into the shape of a laddoo.

4. Follow the same process for the rest of the mixture.

5. Once done, garnish with raisins or any nuts of your choice.

6. You can serve them immediately or keep them in the refrigerator and consume them within two days.