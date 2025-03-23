Gudi Padwa 2025: Follow these easy traditional and innovative recipes to enjoy delicious dishes

Ahead of the festival, mid-day spoke to Indian chefs and asked them for their favourite recipes that people can make.

Many Indians from different parts of the country including Maharashtra, Daman, Goa and parts of Karnataka are all set to come together in their neighbourhoods to celebrate Gudi Padwa on March 30 later this month. While culture and traditions will take centre stage, food is also an integral part of celebrations and cannot be ignored be ignored during this time of the year.

Ahead of the festival, mid-day spoke to Indian chefs and asked them for their favourite recipes that people can make. They not only share a recipe for a traditional Mango Shrikhand and Puri but also an innovative Beetroot Kokum Risotto that people can make to celebrate the festival.

Mango Shrikhand with Puri

When you talk about Gudi Padwa, it is impossible to talk about Mango Shrikhand with Puri, as the mango season is upon us. Ritesh Raje, executive sous chef at Doubletree by Hilton Goa Panaji suggests making the dish to celebrate the Marathi New Year. He explains, "Mango Shrikhand with crisp, golden puris is a celebration of flavours and textures — creamy, fragrant, and indulgent. The sweetness of ripe mangoes, the warmth of cardamom, and the crunch of nuts create a perfect balance. Paired with piping hot puris, it’s a timeless delight that brings joy to every bite."

Ingredients:

For Mango Shrikhand:

Hung curd (thick yogurt) 2 cups

Mango pulp (fresh Alphonso or Kesar mango) 1 cup

Powdered sugar (adjust to taste) 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

A few saffron strands (soaked in 1 tbsp warm milk)

Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios) 1 tbsp

For puri:

Whole wheat flour 2 cups

Semolina (optional, for crispiness) 1 tbsp

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Oil or ghee 1 tbsp

Water (as needed for dough)

Oil (for deep frying)

Method:

Step 1: Prepare Mango Shrikhand:

1. Place thick hung curd in a bowl and whisk until smooth.

2. Add mango pulp, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron milk. Mix well.

3. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

4. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving.

Step 2: Prepare puri

1. In a bowl, mix whole wheat flour, semolina, salt, and oil.

2. Gradually add water and knead into a firm dough. Let it rest for 15 minutes.

3. Divide into small balls and roll each into a small, round puri.

4. Heat oil in a deep pan and fry puris until golden brown and puffed up.

5. Drain on paper towels.

Assembly:

1. Serve chilled mango shrikhand with hot, crispy puris. Enjoy your delicious traditional dessert!

Beetroot Kokum Risotto

At Brasserie in Hilton Mumbai International Airport, executive chef Altamash Patel says drawing from his roots in Maharashtra, he recommends making Beetroot Kokum Risotto, blending tradition with elegance. He explains, "Gudi Padwa represents new beginnings, vibrancy, and the celebration of the harvest, and I wanted to capture that energy in this dish. The beetroot, with its earthy sweetness and rich red colour, is a visual and symbolic tribute to the festival, and kokum is a beloved ingredient in Maharashtrian cuisine, which brings a tangy and aromatic contrast. The creamy risotto serves as the perfect base to bring these elements together, slow-cooked to build depth and balance."

Ingredients:

For the risotto:

Arborio rice 1 1/2 cups

Beetroots, medium peeled and cubed 2 nos

Ghee (clarified butter), medium 2 nos

Onion, medium, finely chopped 1

Garlic cloves, minced 2 nos

Mustard seeds 1 tsp

Curry leaves 8-10 nos

Hing (asafoetida) 1 pinch

Vegetable stock (or chicken stock) 4 cups

Kokum (soaked in 1/2 cup warm water for 10 minutes) 1 cup

White wine (optional, or you can skip this and use stock) 1/4 cup

Parmesan cheese (optional for extra creaminess), grated 2 tbsp

Salt and pepper to taste

For garnish:

Roasted cashews, roughly chopped 2 tbsp

Fried onions 2 tbsp

Fresh coriander or mint leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Pomegranate seeds for garnish

A drizzle of ghee for finishing

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degree Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Toss the cubed beetroots with ghee, salt, and pepper, and roast for 25-30 minutes until tender. Set aside.

2. Soak the kokum in warm water for 10 minutes, then strain and add the kokum water to warm vegetable or chicken stock. Keep the stock simmering.

3. Heat ghee in a large pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and hing, and cook for a few seconds until fragrant.

4. Add chopped onions and garlic to the pan and sauté until soft and translucent, about 3-4 minutes.

5. Stir in the Arborio rice and cook for 2 minutes, then add white wine (if using) and cook until absorbed.

6. Begin adding the warm kokum-infused stock, one ladle at a time, stirring frequently, until the rice is tender and creamy (about 18-20 minutes).

7. Stir in the roasted beetroot cubes and cook for a few minutes until heated through.

8. Finish with a drizzle of ghee, adjust seasoning, and garnish with roasted cashews, fried onions, fresh herbs, and pomegranate seeds. Serve hot.