Head to this Italian food festival hosted by Chef Raffaele Parisi and Aabhas Mehrotra

The ambiance at FoodSquare in Santa Cruz is set to sizzle with anticipation as the culinary world braces itself for a one-of-its kind event on the Sunday, December 3. The gastronomic extravaganza brings together the unparalleled talents of Italian Chef Raffaele Parisi and Chef Aabhas Mehrotra for an exclusive pop-up that promises to be a haven for Italian food lovers.

The menu reads like a symphony of flavours, a carefully crafted presentation of Italian delights that are bound to captivate the senses. The lineup includes the likes of Herbed Garlic Scrocchiarella, a tantalising creation featuring Marinara sauce, Fresh oregano, Fior di Latte and Fresh Basil. The Mariana, a medley of Marinara sauce, Capers, Olives and anchovies, promises to transport diners to the heart of Italy with every bite.

Chef Raffaele Parisi and Chef Aabhas Mehrotra showcase their creativity further with unique twists on classic Italian dishes. The Puttanesca boasts a Pesto base, Scamorza Cheese, Fresh citric seasonal greens, green olives, and Aged balsamic. The Forrest introduces Alfredo sauce, Caramelised onion, Toasted walnut, Truffle salsa and White Truffle oil, creating a harmonious blend of earthy and rich flavours.

Other highlights include the Bianco with Marinara sauce, slow-cooked chicken, fresh jalapeno and red onions, as well as the Pizza Alla Diavola, a local favourite given a unique twist with Pulled lamb and Burrata. The Lal Maas Scrocchiarella-Molino Naldoni Flour Pizza Extravaganza stands out with its Dark chocolate spread, crunchy hazelnut and passion fruit pate de fruit.

This pop-up is not just a dining experience; it's an immersion into the culinary genius of two renowned chefs. The hosts invites food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to be part of this unique event. With an ambiance curated to match the sophistication of the menu, guests can expect an evening filled with delectable surprises, exquisite flavours, and a culinary journey that transcends the ordinary.

For more information and to reserve your spot at this extraordinary event, visit the FoodSquare website at www.foodsquare.com. Don't miss the chance to savour the limitless and super exciting delicacies crafted by Chef Raffaele Parisi and Chef Aabhas Mehrotra.

When: Sunday, December 3

Where: Plot No, 106, Linking Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054

Learn More: foodsquare.co.in