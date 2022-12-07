Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Here are two Korean street food recipes for you to try

Here are two Korean street food recipes for you to try

Updated on: 07 December,2022 02:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Korean food is gaining popularity around the globe, here are a few recipes for you to try

Here are two Korean street food recipes for you to try

Representation pic


Korean food has taken the world by storm, and if you are someone who likes to experiment with different flavours, we've got you covered. Aside from beauty, drama, and fashion culture, Korean food culture is second to none, and many people consider it to be very healthy due to the amount of vegetables used in preparation.


Here are some recipes you can try preparing at home to know the buzz K-town culture.



Bibimbap


Ingredients:

Fresh Shitake 25 gm

Bean sprouts 20 gm

Spinach 100 gm

Cooked rice 200 gm

Gochujang 25 gm

Sesame oil 5 ml

Korean soy sauce 8 ml

Minced garlic 5 gm

Sesame seed toasted 2 gm

Sugar 5 gm

Black pepper 2 gm

Ground beef 50 gm

Method:

Heat a pan over medium heat, add the vegetable oil and stir fry all the vegetables individually, and season it with sesame oil.

On the other hand marinade beef mince with sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic minced, and a little sugar then after, heat a pan over high heat and stir fry marinated beef mince.

Now you have all the ingredients ready, put the rice into a bowl, and add the meat and assorted vegetables.

Now, enjoy the meal bowl of bibimbap with gochujang paste.

Samgyupsal

Ingredients:

Pork belly sliced thick 150 gm

Salt 2 gm

Crushed black pepper 2 gm

Romaine lettuce 20 gm

Elephant garlic cloves sliced 2 cloves

Green chili 4 gm

Carrot 15 gm

Cucumber 15 gm

Onion diced 10 gm

Soybean paste 10 gm

Gochujang paste 10 gm

Sesame seed 1 gm

Sugar 2 gm

Tomato ketchup 3ml

Korean soy sauce 6 ml

Method:

Make the sauce by mixing together all the ingredients which are soybean paste, gochujang, sugar, Korean soy sauce, and tomato ketchup.

On the other hand, take a pan, heat it over high heat, and grill the belly slices for 5 minutes until golden brown from both sides and little crisp from the top sides and season it as well.

Serve the belly slices with all the vegetables as accompaniments.

(Recipes curated by Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, of Crowne Plaza Greater Noida)

Also Read: Fruity flavours: Mumbai chefs share innovative guava recipes

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

