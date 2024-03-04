Hilton opens new property DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield

The 180-room hotel is located within this upscale residential enclave, a mere 15-minute drive to the nearby Phoenix Marketcity and VR Bengaluru shopping malls

The hotel has a distinct British colonial-inspired design and modern European décor that comes together in a rich tapestry of culture, heritage and a touch of old-world charm. Photo Courtesy: Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield

Hilton opens its newest property in Bengaluru called DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, nestled in the heart of Bengaluru's vibrant landscape. Owned and developed by Kalyani Developers, this stunning hotel marks a significant milestone in Hilton's expansion within the thriving Indian market.

As Bengaluru’s first tech corridor to be connected to the metro system, the bustling Whitefield neighbourhood is recognised for its excellent connectivity, prominent IT hubs, and residential and commercial development. The 180-room hotel is located within this upscale residential enclave, a mere 15-minute drive to the nearby Phoenix Marketcity and VR Bengaluru shopping malls.

At DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, every guest will be welcomed with a warm cookie that sets the tone for their stay. The hotel has a distinct British colonial-inspired design and modern European décor that comes together in a rich tapestry of culture, heritage and a touch of old-world charm, inviting guests to immerse themselves in its historical allure.

"We’re excited to welcome guests to our newly launched DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield as the hotel marks its debut in one of the region’s most diverse destinations. Our launch in Bengaluru signals our long-term commitment to expanding our brand presence and growing our footprint in the market. Backed by Hilton’s signature hospitality, we look forward to forging meaningful connections with our guests,” said Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and country head, India, Hilton.

The property will have three dining venues cater to various tastes and preferences: 1882, a colonial-inspired all-day dining restaurant blends Anglo-Indian, Indian and southeast Asian dishes into its menu to evoke familiar flavours. Guests can tuck into comfort food including ghee podi idli - steamed rice cakes doused with clarified butter and flavourful spices; aloo gobi adraki, a local curry featuring potatoes and cauliflower; and the ever-popular butter chicken. Versatile food and beverage hub and meeting point, Drip, doubles up as a daytime coffee lounge and a casual meeting space in the lobby, while the rooftop lounge bar offers stunning skyline views, signature cocktails and delicious bites.

Guests will also have access to a variety of facilities and services, including a 24-hour fitness centre and rooftop pool, providing a relaxing retreat amidst the city’s buzz. The hotel’s meeting and events spaces include a pillarless Grand Ballroom, which comfortably accommodates 200 guests, and flexible meeting rooms – all of which let in a flood of natural light and can be resized to accommodate varying group sizes.

"The opening of our first hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, symbolises our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional experiences and setting new benchmarks in the hospitality sector. We are excited to introduce a refined blend of distinctive design and warm hospitality that defines the DoubleTree by Hilton brand,” said Mr. Mohan Raju, Managing Director, Kalyani Developers. “We believe in creating spaces that resonate with our ethos of quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. Our foray into the hospitality sector underscores our commitment to diversification and growth while upholding the highest standards of service excellence,” he added.

Vincent Ong, vice president, full service brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton, says, “As one of the fastest-growing upscale hotel brands, we are proud to welcome comfort-seeking guests from all over the world. DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield adds to over 100 DoubleTree by Hilton destinations in Asia Pacific that deliver feel-good moments throughout guests’ stays. Whether it’s the brand’s renowned warm welcome, or familiar foods that evoke comfort, it’s the little things that ultimately make a big difference.”

As part of Hilton's commitment to sustainability, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield incorporates eco-friendly practices, aiming to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering thoughtful guest experiences. The building is designed with glass panels to maximise natural light in the interior spaces, reducing the need for excess power consumption, and promoting energy efficiency – thereby creating a more comfortable and environmentally conscious space. In addition, the hotel offers electric vehicle (EV) charging points to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable travel choices.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield is part of Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.