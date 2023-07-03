How botanical beverages can elevate your drinking experience

Whether you're sipping a gin and tonic, rum or vodka, the right flavours of mixes go a long way. A botanical beverage brand is on its way to heightening the experience of enjoying spirits without having you to compromise on your health and taste buds

The right mixer can elevate the drinking experience, but finding one that does not overpower the spirit can be a challenge. Photo Courtesy: Vaum

India is currently experiencing a beverage revolution, reminiscent of the early 2000s in the United States. With consumers becoming increasingly adventurous in their taste preferences and seeking out high-quality international drinks, we have developed exceptional beverages in India that can be enjoyed by people all over India, ” says Akash Khaunte, co-founder, Vaum Tonics.

Vaum is a beverage company that co-founded by Khaunte and his cousin Siddharth Saraf to serve consumers the perfect blend. The founders were inspired by the Sanskrit term "Vaum/ Vahmn," which represents the peaceful sound of water. With this in mind, the brothers' duo created a line of quinine-Free botanical beverages.



Siddharth and Aakash's dissatisfaction with mixers that fail to complement the taste of high-quality spirits is a common issue among discerning drinkers. Saraf recognizes that the right mixer can elevate the drinking experience, but finding one that does not overpower the spirit can be a challenge. He shares, “We were frustrated with mixers that failed to enhance the taste of high-quality spirits, instead detracting from their flavour. Vaum Tonics’ range of sophisticated softs strives to ensure that consumers enjoy a refreshing and satisfying drink without compromising on their health or taste buds.”



Vaum’s carefully crafted blends of natural ingredients provide a subtle and nuanced flavour that complements, rather than overpowers, the spirits. Whether you're sipping a gin and tonic, rum or vodka, Vaum serves to elevate your drinking experience to new heights.



Produced using the finest ingredients, the product's flavours are sourced from European flavour houses, ensuring that every sip provides a unique taste. Saraf states, "We've partnered with Hayley Troup and Ed Swete, two of the world's leading beverage innovators, to create seven distinct and memorable flavours that are produced in India with botanicals imported from Europe, blended & bottled with champagne-esque carbonation in Goa"



Leveraging Liquid Fusions' technical expertise and extensive experience, Vaum has developed unique recipes that they now exclusively own. The outcome is a collection of delectable, naturally flavoured, and sophisticated softs that are ultra-low in calories.



Vaum offers two distinct product lines to cater to the diverse tastes of its customers. The first range is Traditional Tonic Waters, comprising Classic Indian, Lite Indian (zero calories), and Limone. These tonics are infused with quinine and boast a more conventional flavour profile.



The second range, Quinine Free Botanical Sparklers, is a novel offering in India. These dual-flavoured botanical beverages can be savoured as ready-to-drink sodas or used as mixers with any alcoholic spirit. Each flavour contains less than 30 calories per serving, which is approximately one-third of a serving of the usual sugar-heavy sodas. The ‘Grapefruit- Rosemary and Mango-Fig Botanicals are two of the most popular flavours in this range. Other unique flavours in the botanical sparklers range are ‘Elderflower-Rosemary’ and ‘Cucumber-Mint’



With a focus on quality and innovation, Vaum has launched specially crafted flavours in just 14 months since its inception. One of their notable accomplishments was their partnership with Hosa Siolim, a subsidiary of the Indian Accent group in Goa, to produce their bottled cocktails. In March 2023, Vaum collaborated with Impressario, the company that operates all the Socials in Mumbai, further cementing its position as a leading player in the industry. Moreover, the brand has also partnered with the Campari group to participate in the January 2023 edition of the Gin Explorers Club in Mumbai. "These partnerships have led to other successful events across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, featuring Campari/Bulldog Gin," Saraf further adds.



Vaum aims to revolutionize the beverage industry with its unique blend of natural ingredients. It offers a refreshing alternative to traditional beverages, providing a sensory experience that is both relaxing and invigorating.



