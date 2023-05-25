Taco Paloma - the herbaceous and crisp crafted tipple brings a new dimension to the classic cocktail; and Tropical Paloma - all things sweet coupled with refreshing undertones, reinvigorating the signature Paloma - each recipe features fresh, seasonal ingredients that enhance the palate and make for the perfect accompaniment to any dish

This week is celebrated as Paloma Week and the tequila-based cocktail is enjoyed by all. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Love drinking Palomas? Follow these 4 recipes to make innovative cocktails

The summer heat is yet at its peak and coolers and cocktails may be the need of the hour. While there are many different kinds of cocktails that are classic, there are other innovative ones that people can make that are equally delicious yet heady. One of them is the Paloma, which is a tequila-based cocktail, and as it happens - it is also Paloma Week. This weather demands a chilled cocktail that can help people unwind, especially on the weekend.



From cocktails such as Paloma Margarita - a cocktail that will transport you to the enlivening land of Mexico; Taco Paloma - the herbaceous and crisp crafted tipple brings a new dimension to the classic cocktail; and Tropical Paloma - all things sweet coupled with refreshing undertones, reinvigorating the signature Paloma - each recipe features fresh, seasonal ingredients that enhance the palate and make for the perfect accompaniment to any dish.

Elevate your Paloma Week with refreshingly perfect Patron cocktails:

The Paloma

Ingredients:

Tequila

Grapefruit juice

Lime

Sugar

Salt solution

Soda

Method:

1. Take all the ingredients and build in a highball glass.

2. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge/slice.

Taco Paloma

Ingredients:

Tequila

Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum

Taco mix

Lime juice

Tonic

Method:

1. Taco Mix : Blend together 1150 ml of fresh pineapple juice, 50 gm fresh coriander, 30 gm fresh basil + 30gms mint, 375 ml agave/honey and fine strain.

2. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum: Peel 5 grapefruits, add 300 gm of castor sugar.

3. Lightly muddle the sugar with the peel to release the oils and store for two nights in a vac pac bag.

4. Strain the peels out and bottle the syrup for use.

5. Shake and build in Highball glass. Top up with tonic.

6. Garnish with coriander salt rim.

Paloma Margarita



Ingredients:

Tequila

Grapefruit cordial

Hot sauce

Lime Juice

Method:

1. For the grapefruit cordial, take the leftover peel (from Oleo) and leftover pulp from the juice and add sugar and water in a 1:1 ratio and simmer till it forms a syrup.

2. Bottle and use.

3. Shake all ingredients and pour into an Old Fashioned glass.

4. Garnish with salt rim and grapefruit slice.

Tropical Paloma

Ingredients:

Patron silver tequila

Mango cordial

Lime juice

Tender coconut soda

Grapefruit

Method:

1. For the mango cordial, take fresh mango, add sugar and water in a 2:1:1 ratio and simmer to make a cordial. For the tender coconut soda , carbonate tender coconut water.

2. For the grapefruit mist add mango peels as well as grapefruit pith to 60 ml vodka and keep for 2 nights to infuse. Strain peels and pour into a spray bottle.

3. Build in highball glass. Spray grapefruit mist.

4. For garnish, add fresh mango wedge.



Also Read: Sip that beats the heat: Seven gola-flavoured cocktails made with a twist

