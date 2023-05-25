Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Kala Khatta to Berries Sip these seven gola flavoured cocktails made with a twist to beat the summer heat

Kala Khatta to Berries: Sip these seven gola-flavoured cocktails made with a twist to beat the summer heat

Premium

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

If you have lived in Mumbai, you definitely know how summers are incomplete without a dash to the golawala's cart to slowly savour the goodness of the flavours in ice. This summer, how about adding a twist with alcohol?

Kala Khatta to Berries: Sip these seven gola-flavoured cocktails made with a twist to beat the summer heat

Mumbai mixologists and bartenders say one can experiment with gola-inspired cocktails by giving them a boozy twist with tequila, vodka or rum. Photo Courtesy: ITC Grand Central/Grand Hyatt Mumbai


The summer season in Mumbai is synonymous with golas. The flavoured crushed ice street-side delight found on a wooden stick makes almost every person’s mouth water. It is made by the ‘golawala’, who at his cart instantly scoops crushed ice and puts it together on a stick, while drizzling it with lip-smacking liquids of different flavours that give people respite from the summer heat. While one of the most popular flavours may definitely be the deep purple kala khatta, the others like orange, mango and kacchi kairi are not far behind. It is impossible to imagine going through the summer season without relishing a gola or a chammach gola, with a spoon in a glass, anywhere in the city.

mumbai food life and style Lifestyle news cocktail BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) mumbai Food and drink Mumbai restaurants

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK