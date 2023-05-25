Kala Khatta to Berries: Sip these seven gola-flavoured cocktails made with a twist to beat the summer heat

If you have lived in Mumbai, you definitely know how summers are incomplete without a dash to the golawala's cart to slowly savour the goodness of the flavours in ice. This summer, how about adding a twist with alcohol?

Mumbai mixologists and bartenders say one can experiment with gola-inspired cocktails by giving them a boozy twist with tequila, vodka or rum. Photo Courtesy: ITC Grand Central/Grand Hyatt Mumbai

The summer season in Mumbai is synonymous with golas. The flavoured crushed ice street-side delight found on a wooden stick makes almost every person’s mouth water. It is made by the ‘golawala’, who at his cart instantly scoops crushed ice and puts it together on a stick, while drizzling it with lip-smacking liquids of different flavours that give people respite from the summer heat. While one of the most popular flavours may definitely be the deep purple kala khatta, the others like orange, mango and kacchi kairi are not far behind. It is impossible to imagine going through the summer season without relishing a gola or a chammach gola, with a spoon in a glass, anywhere in the city.