Imlee the Chaat Gali opens in Mumbai in Bandra for all street food lovers

Imlee the Chaat Gali opens in Mumbai in Bandra for all food enthusiasts and chaat lovers to get a taste of street food in comfort by blending India's diverse chaat culture with a touch of luxury at the high-end chaat restaurant.

Aiming to celebrate India's street food culture by elevating to a gourmet experience, the menu is curated by culinary maestro Neeti Goel, the owner of Imlee the Chaat Gali. Goel, expressing her passion says, "Imlee is not just a restaurant; it's a journey through India's diverse culinary landscape. We've painstakingly curated each dish to showcase the incredible variety and richness of chaat found across the country. Our commitment to using only the finest ingredients ensures that every bite is a burst of flavour, a symphony of spices that transport you to the streets of India."



Imlee the Chaat Gali promises an immersive dining experience where diners can savour iconic chaats like Pani Puri, Bhel Puri, and Aloo Tikki, each of which is prepared with a contemporary twist to cater to the discerning palates of Bandra's food enthusiasts. The restaurant's chic and vibrant ambiance provides the perfect setting for a culinary journey that blends tradition with innovation.

From the bustling streets of Delhi to the vibrant lanes of Kolkata, and historic galis of Agra, Imlee brings together a symphony of flavours that capture the essence of each region. They take pride in using only the finest ingredients sourced directly from local farmers and trusted suppliers across India. From the fragrant spices of Rajasthan to the delectable potatoes from the fertile fields near Delhi, each component is selected with precision to ensure an authentic and unforgettable dining experience.



It is not only the food but also the ambiance that will appeal to many. It is a harmonious blend of sophistication and warmth. The restaurant's chic, warm interiors create an inviting atmosphere, perfect for intimate dinners or lively gatherings. Imlee's well-trained staff ensures impeccable service, adding a touch of grace to the overall dining experience. With this, Imlee the Chaat Gali opens in Mumbai in Bandra to give an unforgettable experience that blends luxury with the authentic charm of regional chaat.