The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 started earlier this week and with cricket followed by billions of Indian fans, there will be a lot of people glued to their screens. Indian chefs say while you are watching the match, you can enjoy snacks but with a healthy twist

Indian chefs and nutritionists say you can definitely enjoy a healthy snack while watching a cricket match, Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article India vs Pakistan: Follow these easy recipes for healthy snacks to munch on during the match x 00:00

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is one of the most anticipated cricket tournaments of the year. With India's unconditional love for cricket, a lot of fans of the sport will be glued to their television screens, mobile phones and every other electronic device to watch or listen to the games.

While India has already played and won against Bangladesh, India vs Pakistan is all set to happen this weekend and is one of the biggest rivalries in cricket. While there will be tense moments and exhilaration, there will be a lot of food that people will enjoy as snacks.

Taking the healthier route always helps and it shouldn't be any different here. There are many different ways to enjoy healthy snacks while watching the match and every other clash during this tournament, say Indian chefs. They not only share recipes for innovative versions of some classic snacks but also give you new ones that are quick and easy to make just in time for the match, as you watch it with your family and friends at home.

Sweet Potato Chaat

Dr. Juhi Agarwal, who is a clinical nutritionist associated with SelfcareBySuman, says you can easily make a Sweet Potato Chaat. With chaat being a favourite among most Indians, it is also the best way to cater to young and old people in the home. Using sweet potato not only makes it tasty but also healthy for everybody. She says, "Enjoy this fibre-rich, low-calorie snack for a delicious and healthy treat."

Ingredients (Serves 2, Makes 2 cups)

● 1 medium sweet potato, boiled

● 1 medium onion, finely chopped

● 2 green chillies, finely chopped

● ½ cup pomegranate pearls

● 1 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

● 1 tbsp tamarind chutney

● 2 tsp green coriander chutney

● ¼ tsp chaat masala

● ½ tsp black salt

● Salt to taste

Method:

1. Peel the boiled sweet potato and dice it into cubes.

2. Finely chop the onions.

3. Transfer the sweet potato and onion into a mixing bowl.

4. Add the remaining ingredients.

5. Mix well and serve immediately.

Preparation Time: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Nutritional Values (Per 1 Cup)

Calories: 120 kcal

Protein: 2 g

Fat: 0.4 g

Carbohydrates: 25 g

Fibre: 5 g

Calcium: 35 mg

Iron: 1 mg

Tangy Pulses

Enjoy this high-fibre, gluten-free, and protein-rich meal.

Ingredients (Makes 4 cups, Serving Size: 1 cup)

● ½ cup white dried peas (safed vatana), soaked for 10 hours or overnight

● ½ cup mixed pulses (brown chana, green chana, moth, moong, green vatana), soaked for 10 hours or overnight

● ¾ cup fresh corn (from cob) or sweet corn kernels

● ½ cup roasted/baked chana jor (optional)

● 2 medium onions, finely chopped

● 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

● ¾ cup cucumber, finely chopped

● 2 tbsp tamarind and dates chutney

● 2 tbsp green coriander chutney

● 1 tsp chaat masala

● ⅓ cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

● Salt to taste

● ½ tbsp butter

Method:



1. Pre-preparation:

If using sweet corn kernels, pressure-cook with 1½ cups water and ½ tsp salt for 3-4 whistles. Drain and set aside.

Drain the soaked pulses and white peas, rinse with fresh water, and transfer to a pressure cooker.

Pressure-cook with ½ tsp salt and 3 cups of water for 2 whistles.

Open after pressure releases completely, but let the pulses remain in warm water.

2. Cooking:

Heat butter in a pan and sauté half of the chopped onions until translucent.

Add corn; if using fresh corn, cover and cook for 5 minutes. If using boiled corn, sauté for 1 minute.

Add half of the chopped tomatoes and sauté for another 1 minute. Set aside to cool.

3. Mixing & Assembling:

In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled pulses, sautéed mix, salt, chaat masala, and half of the coriander.

Add chutneys just before serving.

Garnish with remaining onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and coriander.

Top with baked chana jor (optional).

Pre-preparation Time: 10 hours

Preparation Time: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Nutritional Values (Per 1 Cup)

Calories: 190 kcal

Protein: 10 g

Fat: 2 g

Carbohydrates: 32 g

Fibre: 3 g

Calcium: 88 mg

Iron: 4 mg

Energy Balls – No Sugar, No Grains

A perfect pre-period snack—naturally sweet, satisfying, and guilt-free.

Ingredients (Makes 6 Balls)

● 4 large dates, de-seeded

● 1.5 tbsp almond butter

● ⅓ cup desiccated coconut

● 1 tbsp cocoa powder

Method:

1. Blend Ingredients: In a food processor with a multi-blade base, add de-seeded dates, desiccated coconut, almond butter, and cocoa powder.

2. Process Until Smooth: Blend until the mixture is well combined and sticky.

3. Portion & Shape: Divide the mixture into 6 equal parts and roll each portion into a ball.

4. Coat for Extra Flavour: Dust each ball with cocoa powder or desiccated coconut for added texture and taste.

5. Chill & Store: Store in the refrigerator for up to a week for a firmer texture and lasting freshness.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

No Cooking Required.