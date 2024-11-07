International Merlot Day: What makes Merlot unique, and its ideal food pairings

Every year, International Merlot Day is observed on November 7. Ahead of the festive season, Indian chefs tell you what makes the wine unique and share ideal food pairings

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Every year, International Merlot Day is observed on November 7 around the world Merlot wine is unique for the Indian palate because it is approachable and adaptable Merlot goes well with roasted meats like lamb, roasted root vegetables, mushroom dishes

The grape variety of Merlot is primarily known to have become popular from Bordeaux in France. Over time, the wine made from the grape variety has travelled around the world including India. Interestingly, every year people around the world celebrate International Merlot Day on November 7. However, with so many wine varieties today, what makes Merlot unique?