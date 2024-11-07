Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > International Merlot Day What makes Merlot unique and its ideal food pairings

International Merlot Day: What makes Merlot unique, and its ideal food pairings

Premium

Updated on: 07 November,2024 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Every year, International Merlot Day is observed on November 7. Ahead of the festive season, Indian chefs tell you what makes the wine unique and share ideal food pairings

International Merlot Day: What makes Merlot unique, and its ideal food pairings

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Every year, International Merlot Day is observed on November 7 around the world
  2. Merlot wine is unique for the Indian palate because it is approachable and adaptable
  3. Merlot goes well with roasted meats like lamb, roasted root vegetables, mushroom dishes

The grape variety of Merlot is primarily known to have become popular from Bordeaux in France. Over time, the wine made from the grape variety has travelled around the world including India. Interestingly, every year people around the world celebrate International Merlot Day on November 7. However, with so many wine varieties today, what makes Merlot unique? 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Food and drink indian food mumbai food Food Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK