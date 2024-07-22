Mumbaikars and cocktail enthusiasts can join the masterclass, which will be conducted by Pearl Fernandes, Patron brand ambassador, who will present her ‘Perfect Patron Picante’ and guide guests through crafting this exceptional cocktail

POMPA will be hosting a cocktail masterclass on Tequila Day that focuses on making a Picante. Photo Courtesy: POMPA

Tequila Day: Learn how to make a Picante at POMPA in Bandra by attending this masterclass

If you are somebody who loves tequila or simply enjoys learning how to make cocktails of different kinds, then you can attend a cocktail masterclass at POMPA in Bandra this International Tequila Day on July 24 to learn how to make the perfect Picante.

Mumbaikars and cocktail enthusiasts can join the masterclass, which will be conducted by Pearl Fernandes, Patron brand ambassador, who will present her ‘Perfect Patron Picante’ and guide guests through crafting this exceptional cocktail.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enhance their bartending skills with exciting mystery ingredient boxes. POMPA, which is a restaurant that showcases the vibrant and lively culture of Mexico with its visually immersive ambiance that pays homage to traditional Mexican aesthetics features a striking circular bar designed as a tree-like structure with dynamic lighting, making it the perfect centerpiece for every celebration.

The night will continue with live performances by Latin dancers and an authentic Mariachi band, bringing the spirit of Mexico to life while indulging in an exclusive tequila-based popsicle crafted by expert mixologist Akash. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of tequila, dance, and music.

Details:

When: July 24

Time: 7 pm onwards

Where: POMPA, Bandra West

Entry: Open to all

Contact: 9930507673/9594131256