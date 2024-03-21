As the world celebrates International Waffle Day on March 25, Indian chefs experimenting with the dish, talk about its popularity, versatility and their innovations with it over the years as diners look to be impressed by something new and delicious

Every year, International Waffle Day is observed on March 25. Photo Courtesy: Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa

Every year, International Waffle Day is observed on March 25 to celebrate the dish Waffles have a crispy exterior, fluffy interior and the ability to have versatile toppings Over the years, they have undergone changes ranging from sweet to savoury combinations

With a crispy exterior, fluffy interior and ability to be versatile and adapt with any kinds of toppings and fillings while also being able to be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, makes waffles unique. Add the grid pattern to the mix and enjoying the Belgian treat is nothing short of an experience because it allows you to immerse yourself in some theatrics. If you are eating it at a restaurant, the server helps you load them with syrup and toppings like fresh fruits and berries of your choice. Sometimes they also simply let you take the DIY approach as you go about like Ratatouille’s Linguini guided by an invisible Remy to make the dish just the way you want.