Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Pulled pork mango salsa smoked salmon Indian chefs are busy changing the way you think about waffles
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pulled pork, mango salsa, smoked salmon: Indian chefs are busy changing the way you think about waffles

Premium

Updated on: 24 March,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As the world celebrates International Waffle Day on March 25, Indian chefs experimenting with the dish, talk about its popularity, versatility and their innovations with it over the years as diners look to be impressed by something new and delicious

Pulled pork, mango salsa, smoked salmon: Indian chefs are busy changing the way you think about waffles

Every year, International Waffle Day is observed on March 25. Photo Courtesy: Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa

Key Highlights

  1. Every year, International Waffle Day is observed on March 25 to celebrate the dish
  2. Waffles have a crispy exterior, fluffy interior and the ability to have versatile toppings
  3. Over the years, they have undergone changes ranging from sweet to savoury combinations

With a crispy exterior, fluffy interior and ability to be versatile and adapt with any kinds of toppings and fillings while also being able to be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, makes waffles unique. Add the grid pattern to the mix and enjoying the Belgian treat is nothing short of an experience because it allows you to immerse yourself in some theatrics. If you are eating it at a restaurant, the server helps you load them with syrup and toppings like fresh fruits and berries of your choice. Sometimes they also simply let you take the DIY approach as you go about like Ratatouille’s Linguini guided by an invisible Remy to make the dish just the way you want. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food mumbai food Food and drink Lifestyle news Food
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK