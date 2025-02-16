Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Karan Johars Mumbai restaurant Neuma celebrates 100 weeks with new menu by chef Suvir Saran

Karan Johar’s Mumbai restaurant Neuma celebrates 100 weeks with new menu by chef Suvir Saran

Updated on: 16 February,2025 01:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As Neuma celebrates 100 weeks, the new menu experiments with fresh flavours and ideas, and reinvention of classics

Karan Johar’s Mumbai restaurant Neuma celebrates 100 weeks with new menu by chef Suvir Saran

The new menu has been curated by Michelin-Star chef Suvir Saran

Listen to this article
Karan Johar’s Mumbai restaurant Neuma celebrates 100 weeks with new menu by chef Suvir Saran
x
00:00

Tucked away in the heart of Colaba is Karan’s Johar’s restaurant Neuma, which recently completed 100 weeks since its launch in 2022.


To mark this momentous occasion, the restaurant has introduced fresh flavours and dishes in a new menu, which is curated by renowned Michelin-Star chef Suvir Saran and features a balance of indulgence and innovation.


Chef Suvir Saran


Chef Suvir Saran

About the new menu

One can start with the Tuscan Strawberry Gnudi: pillowy ricotta dumplings featuring the sweetness of strawberries. Seafood lovers can opt for Paella Classica.

For something heartier, the Braised Lamb Shank arrives perfectly cooked, while the Roasted Cauliflower Steak caters to vegetarians with harissa dressing that’s smoky and bold.

Over at the bar, Feruzan Bilimoria’s nuanced cocktails are an ode to Mumbai’s cosmopolitan spirit, with the city’s vibrant energy in mind. Sip on Kashmiri Winters, a bourbon cocktail kissed with saffron, Granny Spice, among other options.

For dessert, one can try the Burnt Basque Cheesecake, which features just the right amount of caramelised bitterness to keep things interesting. 

As Neuma celebrates 100 weeks, the new menu experiments with new flavours, fresh ideas and a thoughtful reinvention of beloved favourites.

About Neuma

The restaurant opened its doors in May 2022, and marked Johar's foray into the hospitality industry. It brings diverse culinary traditions from around the world under one roof. Housed in Garden Chalet, a 19th-century bungalow in Colaba, Neuma hums with old-world charm, with its interiors blending nostalgia and modernity.

Also Read: This Mumbai eatery is among 100 most legendary restaurants in the world

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Food karan johar mumbai food mumbai lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK