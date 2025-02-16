Karan Johar’s Mumbai restaurant Neuma celebrates 100 weeks with new menu by chef Suvir Saran

As Neuma celebrates 100 weeks, the new menu experiments with fresh flavours and ideas, and reinvention of classics

The new menu has been curated by Michelin-Star chef Suvir Saran

Tucked away in the heart of Colaba is Karan’s Johar’s restaurant Neuma, which recently completed 100 weeks since its launch in 2022.

To mark this momentous occasion, the restaurant has introduced fresh flavours and dishes in a new menu, which is curated by renowned Michelin-Star chef Suvir Saran and features a balance of indulgence and innovation.

Chef Suvir Saran

About the new menu

One can start with the Tuscan Strawberry Gnudi: pillowy ricotta dumplings featuring the sweetness of strawberries. Seafood lovers can opt for Paella Classica.

For something heartier, the Braised Lamb Shank arrives perfectly cooked, while the Roasted Cauliflower Steak caters to vegetarians with harissa dressing that’s smoky and bold.

Over at the bar, Feruzan Bilimoria’s nuanced cocktails are an ode to Mumbai’s cosmopolitan spirit, with the city’s vibrant energy in mind. Sip on Kashmiri Winters, a bourbon cocktail kissed with saffron, Granny Spice, among other options.

For dessert, one can try the Burnt Basque Cheesecake, which features just the right amount of caramelised bitterness to keep things interesting.

As Neuma celebrates 100 weeks, the new menu experiments with new flavours, fresh ideas and a thoughtful reinvention of beloved favourites.

About Neuma

The restaurant opened its doors in May 2022, and marked Johar's foray into the hospitality industry. It brings diverse culinary traditions from around the world under one roof. Housed in Garden Chalet, a 19th-century bungalow in Colaba, Neuma hums with old-world charm, with its interiors blending nostalgia and modernity.

