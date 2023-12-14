Breaking News
Love drinking wine? Innovate with the spirit to make unique cocktails this Christmas and New Year

Updated on: 14 December,2023 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Have you always drunk wine plain during the festive season? While purists may scoff, Indian mixologists and bartenders say there is a lot you can do with it and this is the best time as they share different kinds of recipes that help you explore unique flavours

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock


With the food and drink on offer, Christmas and New Year make December the most exciting time of the year because you get to feast on roast chicken, pork vindaloo, stuffed turkey and more. Often paired with different kinds of alcohol that more often than not oscillates between spiced rum, whiskey and mulled wine, the last of which is often the most popular choice because it is loved by one and all. However, this festive season, Indian mixologists and bartenders want you to make a change. They want you to spice it up while using different kinds of wines as your star ingredient to make unique cocktails that are full of flavour in every sip.

