Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs
AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Love fruits Avoid making these four mistakes while eating them

Love fruits? Avoid making these four mistakes while eating them

Updated on: 07 December,2022 04:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Fruit should be consumed as an evening snack and no later than that

Love fruits? Avoid making these four mistakes while eating them

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


There are many different benefits of eating fruits because it is said to be great for weight loss as it has low calorie, high fibre, and water content. Fruit is nature's quick snack and is a great source of vitamins and other elements that help maintain a healthy diet.


They have vitamins and minerals that the body needs in abundance. According to Dr. Archana Batra, a dietician and a certified diabetes educator, "Many people consume fruit wrongly, which might cause more harm than benefit if not corrected." She also shares a list of mistakes one makes when eating fruit.



Combining fruit with anything else: Fruit breaks down faster than any other food. When combined with other foods, it can cause the formation of toxins in the body known as ama. This is due to the fact that food pairing can slow down digestion. Fruit must stay in the stomach for as long as the heaviest food takes to digest, making nutrient absorption difficult. It begins to ferment in the digestive juices, which is usually toxic and may raise the possibility of illness and other health conditions. It is therefore preferable to consume it separately.


Fruit at nighttime: It is best to avoid anything 2-3 hours before going to bed because it interferes with the digestive system. This holds true for fruit as well. Fruit consumption right before bed has a high chance of disrupting sleep because it releases a lot of sugar, which spikes energy levels when the body should be resting. At night, our ability to absorb and assimilate nutrients is significantly reduced. In addition, eating fruits late at night may cause acidity symptoms. Fruit should be consumed as an evening snack and no later than that.

Drink water immediately: Not only children but also adults, are frequently observed drinking water immediately after eating fruit. Drinking water after eating fruit can cause the pH level of the digestive system to become unbalanced, especially consuming fruit with a high water content like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, orange, and strawberry. This is because fruit with a lot of water in it can change the pH balance by reducing the acidity of your stomach. Experts warn that doing so can result in serious illnesses such as diarrhoea or cholera.

You are not eating the skin: When it comes to vitamins and antioxidants, the peel is frequently the best part. Apple peels, for example, are high in fibre, vitamin C, and A. Eating the skin may even be the key to lowering your risk of obesity and cancer, according to research.

Also Read: Here are three Korean street food recipes for you to try

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style indian food mumbai food Food Recipes new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK