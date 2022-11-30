Follow these innovative recipes to warm you up this winter season

Invite your loved ones for scrumptious pies and turkey breast casseroles to relish this season. These recipes are innovative and super easy to prepare

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Relishing the harvest in its truest form calls for a celebration with your loved ones. This winter, treat your favourite ones to a cozy broth and an evening full of gratitude.

With scrumptious pies, casseroles, these recipes curated by chef Prasad Metrani, director of culinary, Conrad Bengaluru will have you relishing winter delicacies.

Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients

Basic Pie dough:

All-purpose flour 300gms

Cold vegetable shortening 60 ml

Sugar 30 gms

Apple cider vinegar 10 ml

Salt 5 gms

Cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 180 gms

Pie filling:

All-purpose flour, for dusting

Pumpkin 220 gms

Heavy cream 80 ml

Granulated sugar 40 gms

Large eggs 3

Ground cinnamon 5gms

Freshly grated nutmeg 2 gms

Few drops of vanilla extract

Salt 5 gms

Icing sugar, for sprinkling (optional)



Method:

1. Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round on a lightly floured surface. Ease into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold the overhanging dough under itself and crimp the edges with your fingers. Pierce the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Chill for at least 1 hour or overnight. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Line the chilled dough with foil and fill it with pie weights or dried beans. Transfer to the oven and bake until the edges are golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil and weights and continue baking until the crust is golden all over, 10 to 15 more minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

3. Make the filling: Gently whisk the pumpkin, cream, granulated sugar, 2 eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and salt (do not overmix). Beat the remaining egg and brush on the crust edge; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Pour the filling into the crust and bake until set around the edges, 50 minutes to 1 hour (the middle will still jiggle slightly). Transfer to a rack; let it cool completely.

Stuffed Turkey Breast

Ingredients

Skin-on boneless turkey breast halves - about 1 lb per half

Pressed cloves garlic 1 no

Large shallot, finely chopped 1 no

Flat-leaf parsley, chopped 4 tbsp

Fresh rosemary, finely chopped 2 tbsp

Grated orange zest 1 tbsp

Olive oil, divided 4 tbsp

Kosher salt and pepper

Gravy, for serving

Method:

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium bowl, combine garlic, shallot, parsley, rosemary, orange zest, 2 tbsp olive oil, and 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper.

2. Working with one turkey breast half at a time, remove the skin in one piece, being careful not to tear it, and set aside.

3. Butterfly and pound each breast to 1/4-in thick. Divide herb mixture among each breast, leaving a 3/4-in. Border all the way around. Starting at the short end, roll up each turkey breast. Lay skin on top of each breast, tucking and wrapping it under the edges, then tie it with kitchen string, spacing it about 2 inches apart. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet.

4. Brush each with 1 tbsp oil, season with 1/2 tsp salt, and roast for 25 minutes, then reduce oven temp to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and continue roasting until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit on an instant-read thermometer, 25 to 30 minutes more. Transfer breasts to a cutting board and let rest for at least 10 minutes.

5. Remove the string, slice it, and arrange it on a platter. Garnish with additional fresh herbs, if desired. Serve with pan gravy.

