Do you hate bitter gourd? Mumbai chefs will make you fall in love with these yummy recipes

Bitter gourd isn’t probably anybody’s favourite but we may just change that for you. City chefs who love the vegetable produce familiar yet innovative flavours for you to take a second chance with the gourd

Bitter gourd or karela as it is more commonly called around India is not particularly a favourite of many people. Its bitterness is one of the many reasons why people don’t like it and never consume it after they are first introduced to it as children by their mothers. Funny enough, mothers have to either hide it to feed children. Just so that the vegetable is palatable, many even have to think of innovative ways to make a dish out of the gourd to make it palatable.



Surely, some do like the vegetable in its many variations – either fried or boiled, sweetened or tossed in masalas to make a classic Indian preparation, there are still others who aren’t convinced and continue to avoid it. Since it is one vegetable that is unanimously disliked by many, Mid-day Online decided to come to the rescue of every person who ‘hates’ the vegetable wholeheartedly.



In fact, city chefs at Mumbai’s restaurants believe a lot more can be done with the vegetable than people know and all it takes is for them to put on their chef’s hat and enter the kitchen. Their variations include delicious vegetarian dishes that are made in quite a few homes around the country.



Stuffed bitter gourd by Amit Kocharekar, executive chef, The Resort Mumbai, Malad (West)

At The Resort Mumbai, executive chef Amit Kocharekar believes people can be convinced to enjoy bitter gourd by simply stuffing it. He explains, “As people don't like to eat bitter gourd in a normal form of cooking because of its bitterness, the different spices and ingredients that are added to the stuffing turns it into a delicious dish.”



Ingredients:

Bitter gourd 6 nos

Salt 1 tsp

Turmeric 1 tsp

Water as required for steaming