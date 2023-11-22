Love strawberries? Make these unique dishes this winter season

If you have been waiting to experiment with strawberries, then Indian chefs say there is a lot you can do with the fruit like you have never before

With the winter season here, it’s impossible to ignore strawberries Keeping the flavours and fruit in mind this winter, mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs The easiest way to include any seasonal vegetable or fruit is by including it in a salad

Strawberries are heavenly. The delicious red fruits are soft and juicy, and an absolute delight. Apart from eating them plain, some of the most common ways people have consumed them over the years are by indulging in strawberry milkshakes, strawberries and fresh cream, vanilla ice cream with freshly cut strawberries, and if you've lived in Maharashtra long enough, you know how you have to enjoy strawberries in every form in Mahabaleshwar. But chefs say there is a lot more that can be done with them.