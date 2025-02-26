Breaking News
Fasting on Maha Shivratri? Prepare these easy sabudana dishes at home

Updated on: 26 February,2025 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Looking for fast-friendly recipes to try this Maha Shivratri? Here are two classic subudana dishes you can explore

Fasting on Maha Shivratri? Prepare these easy sabudana dishes at home

Classic sabudana dishes you can try at home

Fasting on Maha Shivratri? Prepare these easy sabudana dishes at home
The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is observed across India with unique practices. Many devotees also observe a fast on this day, which different approaches. While some don’ eat or drink anything throughout the day, others consume only fast-friendly foods.


Dishes made from sabudana are popular fasting foods that can provide energy. If you are observing a fast on Maha Shivratri, here are two easy sabudana-based recipes by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, Khandani Rajdhani, you can try at home, and modify according to your fasting rules if required. 


Sabudana Khichdi


Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients

  • Sabudana - 1 1/2 cups
  • Peanuts - 1/4 cup
  • Green chillies (chopped finely) - 4-5
  • Potato - 1 medium
  • Ghee - 3 tablespoons
  • Curry leaves - 1-2 sprigs
  • Cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon
  • Lemon juice - 1 teaspoon
  • Coconut (scraped) - 2 tablespoons
  • Coriander leaves (chopped) - A few sprigs
  • Rock salt to taste

Method

  1. Wash sabudana and then soak in one cup water for three to four hours. Sabudana grains should be separate and moist.
  2. Roast peanuts on a hot griddle, peel off the skin and then grind coarsely.
  3. Peel and wash the potato and cut into cubes.
  4. Heat ghee in a pan, add curry leaves, cumin seeds and chopped green chillies.
  5. When cumin seeds crackle, add the potato cubes. Cook till the potatoes are done.
  6. Add sabudana, scraped coconut and ground peanuts, and sauté for four to five minutes, stirring well.
  7. Sprinkle a little water, add salt and lime juice. Mix well. Sprinkle chopped coriander leaves.
  8. Serve hot.

Sabudana vada

Sabudana Vada

Ingredients

  • Sabudana (soaked) - 1 cup
  • Peanuts (grounded) - 1/2 cup
  • Red chilli powder - 1 teaspoon
  • Potatoes (boiled) - 1 cup
  • Coriander leaves - ·1 tablespoon
  • Rock salt to taste

Method

  1. Take soaked sabudana in a bowl.
  2. Add ground peanuts to it, along with salt, red chilli powder, boiled potatoes and coriander leaves.
  3. Mash and mix the ingredients thoroughly to make a thick mixture.
  4. Make small, round, tikki-like balls of the mixture.
  5. Put these in hot oil for deep frying.
  6. Fry them until golden brown.
  7. Serve hot. 

Food Food Recipes indian food lifestyle

