Celebrate the festival of colours by trying out easy cocktail recipes shared by Mumbai mixologists

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Make your Holi celebrations vibrant with these colourful cocktails x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Mumbai mixologists to share some of their most colourful cocktail recipes for Holi Whether you are a novice, or a master, these are easy to follow And can be whipped up in no time

Eagerly awaited each year, Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. While rituals and customs might differ, the spirit of letting loose is common. The festival is incomplete without delicious food and drinks, and while the traditional thandai is always popular, adding interesting cocktails can make your celebration even more exciting. To make your Holi gatherings even more vibrant, we asked Mumbai mixologists to share some of their most colourful cocktail recipes. Whether you are a novice, or a master, these are easy to follow, and can be whipped up in no time.