Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Make your Holi celebrations vibrant with these colourful cocktails
<< Back to Elections 2024

Make your Holi celebrations vibrant with these colourful cocktails

Premium

Updated on: 25 March,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

Celebrate the festival of colours by trying out easy cocktail recipes shared by Mumbai mixologists

Make your Holi celebrations vibrant with these colourful cocktails

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai mixologists to share some of their most colourful cocktail recipes for Holi
  2. Whether you are a novice, or a master, these are easy to follow
  3. And can be whipped up in no time

Eagerly awaited each year, Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. While rituals and customs might differ, the spirit of letting loose is common. The festival is incomplete without delicious food and drinks, and while the traditional thandai is always popular, adding interesting cocktails can make your celebration even more exciting. To make your Holi gatherings even more vibrant, we asked Mumbai mixologists to share some of their most colourful cocktail recipes. Whether you are a novice, or a master, these are easy to follow, and can be whipped up in no time. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai food indian food Food and drink Food Recipes cocktail
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK