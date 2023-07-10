Wine Spectator is widely recognised as one of the most esteemed honours in the wine industry. It acknowledges and celebrates restaurants from across the globe that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to offering an outstanding selection of wines

The Table in Colaba has a wine list of over 100 labels, along with a wine programme and in-house sommelier Akshay Magar dedicated to its efforts. Photo Courtesy: The Table

Listen to this article Mumbai restaurant The Table receives Wine Spectator’s Award for Excellence for the fifth consecutive year x 00:00

Mumbai restaurant, The Table, has won the prestigious Wine Spectator - Award for Excellence for the fifth consecutive year, showcasing their efforts in the world of fine dining and wine appreciation.

Wine Spectator is widely recognised as one of the most esteemed honours in the wine industry. It acknowledges and celebrates restaurants from across the globe that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to offering an outstanding selection of wines. Being the only standalone restaurants in India to receive consistent recognition for this accolade speaks volumes about The Table’s dedication to curating an extraordinary wine list with over a 100 labels that cater to the diverse tastes of their discerning clientele.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key pillars of The Table’s celebrated wine programme is the pioneering inclusion of an in-house Sommelier, making it one of the first restaurants in the country to do so. Led by the visionary founder, Gauri Devidayal, who herself holds a WSET Level 3 certification, the restaurant’s wine programme is guided by a deep knowledge and passion for the art of wine.

"Winning the Wine Spectator - Award for Excellence for the fifth year running is an incredible honour,” says Gauri Devidayal, co-founder, Food Matters Group. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work in creating an exceptional wine programme that elevates the overall dining experience for our guests. We continuously strive to offer a diverse and extensive selection of wines that pair harmoniously with our culinary creations, and this award celebrates our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

In addition to the expertise of the in-house Sommelier, The Table has also established a unique partnership with renowned Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal of All Things Nice, a leading wine and spirits consultancy. Together, they have pioneered a monthly wine tasting concept, Vinopedia, that has garnered widespread acclaim. These tastings offer guests the opportunity to explore a diverse range of wines, delve into their intricacies, and deepen their understanding of wine appreciation thus encouraging the need for wine education and enrichment in India.

Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal of All Things Nice on The Table winning at Wine Spectator, "I am not surprised that The Table wins this award year after year since it is perhaps the first restaurant in Mumbai or even India to understand the importance of having an in-house Sommelier. The Table believes in doing things in a qualitative manner. Everything from the glassware, ambience, to having one of the finest wine selections establish The Table's intent to promote wine. It was one of the first to start doing half glasses and tasting pours that allowed guests to experience different wines so they could decide what they liked. They actively and proudly showcase Indian wines from lesser known producers as well. For these reasons alone, we never even approached anyone else when we were conceptualising Vinopedia and are glad to be associated with The Table."

Akshay Magar, Sommelier at The Table says, "We are excited and proud to have won at Wine Spectator for the fifth year in a row. Our extensive wine list features classics alongside new world wines. It is quite a feat to maintain this list of 100+ labels from France to Lebanon. The entire team works together to create awareness about the wine programme and lesser known wines at The Table. I would like to congratulate our team as well as those at San:qi, Le Cirque and Jamavar for putting India on the wine map."