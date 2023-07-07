World Chocolate Day 2023: Follow these recipes and use chocolate to make unique dishes

Do you love chocolate but have only used it in desserts till now? Indian chefs tell you to be bold and use it in savoury dishes and drinks

Every year, July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day. Photo Courtesy: Nom Nom/W Goa

Every year, July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day to celebrate the goodness of chocolate, which every person loves in one way or another. Even though people have been used to eating it for dessert, over the years, there has been a change in the way chocolate is consumed. It is no more limited to sweet dishes but also appears before that on the menu in savoury dishes as well as drinks.

Fillet mignon salt baked celeriac and chocolate tortellini by Chef Ravi Ranjan at Ditas, Lower Parel



Ingredients:

Puff pastry sheets

Dark chocolate (preferably high-quality)

Wild mushrooms (such as porcini, chanterelles, or morels)

Shallots, finely chopped

Garlic cloves, minced

Fresh thyme leaves

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Heavy cream

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)



Method:

1. Preheat your oven to the temperature indicated on the puff pastry package instructions.

2. Start by preparing the wild mushrooms. Clean them thoroughly, removing any dirt or debris, and slice them into thin pieces.

3. Heat a pan over medium heat and add some olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the chopped shallots and minced garlic. Sauté them until they become translucent and fragrant.

4. Add the sliced wild mushrooms to the pan along with the fresh thyme leaves. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the mushrooms until they are tender and any excess moisture has evaporated. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

5. Roll out the puff pastry sheets on a floured surface to your desired thickness. Using a sharp knife, cut the pastry into rectangles of equal size. Place the pastry rectangles onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

6. Bake the pastry rectangles in the preheated oven according to the package instructions until they turn golden brown and puffed up. Once baked, remove them from the oven and let them cool completely.

7. While the pastry is cooling, melt the dark chocolate. You can do this by placing the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and microwaving it in short intervals, stirring between each interval until the chocolate is completely melted. Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate using a double boiler onthe stove top.

8. Once the pastry rectangles have cooled, spread a layer of melted dark chocolate on one side of each rectangle.

9. Take a pastry rectangle with chocolate and place a spoonful of the cooked wild mushrooms on top of the chocolate layer. Then, place another pastry rectangle on top to form a sandwich.

10. Repeat the process until you have used all the pastry rectangles and have assembled multiple mille-feuille sandwiches.

11. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until it reaches a soft peak consistency.

12. To serve, place a mille-feuille sandwich on a plate and top it with a dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with fresh parsley.

13. Your Dark Chocolate and Wild Mushroom Mille-Feuille is now ready to be enjoyed.

Note: Remember to adjust the quantities and cooking times as needed, and feel free to add your own personal touches or variations to the recipe.

Chocolate Sushi Roll by Depankar Darji, Head Chef, Nom Nom, Khar West



Ingredients:

Chocolate sheet

Puffed rice

Chocolate hazelnut filling

Chocolate sauce

Homemade butter crumbs

Matcha foam

Sour cherry compote

Vanilla ice cream



Method:

1. Take the Chocolate sheet, the base of the sushi roll that provides a rich and chocolaty flavour, and sprinkle the Puffed Rice over it. It adds a delightful crunchiness to each bite.

2. Spread the luscious Chocolate Hazelnut Filling over the puffed rice, creating a creamy and indulgent layer.

3. Add a drizzle of Chocolate Sauce. It enhances the chocolaty goodness of the roll, adding a glossy and sweet touch.

4. On top, sprinkle the Homemade Butter Crumbs. This adds a buttery and crumbly texture to complement the other ingredients.

5. Adorn the roll with a layer of Matcha Foam, that infused it with a subtle earthy and slightly bitter taste.

6. Add the tangy Sour Cherry Compote, which will provide a fruity and tart contrast that balances the sweetness of the chocolate.

7. Serve alongside the sushi roll, a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, offering a refreshing and

cooling element to the dessert.



Romeritos with Mole by Chef Dane Fernandes, executive chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Andheri East



Ingredients:



For Mole:

Chilhuacle rojo chillies, seeded 4 nos

Chilhuacle negro (or mulatos) 4 nos

Chilhuacle amar (or guajillos) whole

Clove 1 no

All spice berry 1 no

Star anise 1

Small stick of Mexican cinnamon 1

Sprig of fresh thyme 1

Ground nutmeg 1/4 tbsp

Sprig of fresh marjoram 1

Sprig of fresh Oregano 1

Ground ginger 1 tbsp

Stone ground chocolate 3 tbsp

White sesame seeds 2 tbsp

Roasted peanuts 2 tbsp

Whole almonds 2 tbsp

Pecans 2 tbsp

Heirloom tomatoes 2 nos

White onion 1/2 nos

Ripe plantain, peeled 1/2

Large garlic cloves, peeled 2

Prunes 2 nos

Raisins 1 tbsp

Grapeseed oil 3 tbsp

Water or chicken stock 1 no

Kosher salt 3 tbsp



Romeritos:

Small dried shrimp 1/2 lb

Romeritos 2 lb

Fingerling potatoes 1/2 lb

Fresh nopales 1/2 lb



Method:

1. Make the mole: Preheat the oven t0 450°F (230°C/Gas Mark 8).

2. Place all the ingredients except the oil, water, and salt in a roasting pan and roast for 810 minutes, checking to see that they do not burn. Remove from the oven and finely grind in a food processor until smooth.

3. In a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the ground mixture and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant,1-2 minutes.

4. Add the water or stock, and the salt and cook, stirring frequently until the mole acquires a homogenous colour and texture and is reduced by a third, about 25 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and season the sauce to taste with salt.

5. Make the romeritos: Place the shrimp in a small pot with enough water and bring to a boil and cook for 2-3 minutes. Drain and reserve the broth and the shrimp.

6. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat and generously salt (it should taste like the sea). While the water is coming to a boil, clean the romeritos by removing the roots and any thick branches. When the water is boiling, add the romeritos and cook until bright green, 8-10 minutes. Remove from the water and transfer to a plate or bowl. Add the potatoes to the same pot and cook in boiling water until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate with romeritos. Cook the nopales in the same pot for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly to help them lose excess slime. Drain and set aside.

6. Place the mole in a large pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Thin with a little shrimp cooking broth or water until the mole is the consistency of a runny puree. Add all of the cooked ingredients, including the shrimp and cook until the potatoes are Tender, about 5 more minutes. Serve hot directly in the clay pot.



Seared Duck with Chocolate, Rosemary Sauce by Rahul Bajaj, director, Out of the Blue, Khar West



Ingredients:



For the glaze

Butter

Onion 1

Carrot 1

Red wine 1

Chicken broth 1 1/2 cups

Tomato purée 2 tbsp

Molasses 2 tbsp

Half a bar of 75-85% dark chocolate, diced

Rosemary

For the duck

Duck breast

Onion

Salt and pepper to taste



Method:

1. In a large pan add butter and olive oil, fry the onion until brown, sauté the celery and carrot as well. Slowly pour the wine and simmer it down for 5 minutes. Mix the broth, tomato paste and molasses into the heated mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow the sauce to reduce by half, until slightly thick in consistency. Take the sauce off the gas and add in the chocolate until completely melted. Strain and set it aside.

2. Add your butter and oil to the pan, add the duck breast, rosemary, salt and pepper to garish before cooking under well down. Plate the duck and just before plating, pour the glaze on top of the duck breast. Garnish with rosemary.



Spiced Cacao Roast Chicken by Chef Rollin Lasrado, executive chef, Smoke House DELI, West Region, Across all outlets



Ingredients:

Dressed chicken, about 1,000-1,100 gm, cleaned 1 no

Soft butter 100 gm

Unsweetened cacao powder 15 gm

Brown sugar 20 gm

Coriander powder 8 gm

Smoked paprika 4 gm

Cayenne pepper or Kashmiri chili powder 3 gm

Salt and pepper to taste

Piece of cinnamon 2 inches

Star anise 2-3 nos

Chicken stock 150 ml

Port wine 60 ml

Onion, sliced 1 small

Dark chocolate 40 gm

Cacao butter 10 gm



Method:

1. Whisk the butter with cocoa powder, brown sugar, coriander powder, smoked paprika, cayenne, and salt and pepper till well mixed and the sugar is dissolved.

2. Rub about three-fourths of the butter under the skin of the chicken directly on the meat and the rest of on the skin. Tie the chicken and place it in the fridge for a few hours.

3. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

4. Remove the chicken from the fridge and place in a roasting tray or cast-iron pan and roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until done. Keep basting the chicken with the melted fat of the chicken.

5. For the last 5 minutes, increase the temperature to 220 degrees to ensure a rich brown colour and crispy skin.

6. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack or serving tray.

7. Heat the roasting tray or pan on a medium-high flame. Sauté the shallot in the melted fat in the pan. When translucent, add in cinnamon and star anise, deglaze with port wine, scraping whatever burnt bits are in the pan.

8. Add in the chicken stock and gently simmer and reduce to half.

9. Strain into a new pan, discarding the shallots and spices.

10. Finish with chocolate and cacao butter. Taste and adjust seasoning.

11. Carve and serve the roast chicken with the chocolate port sauce and your favourite sides.

Drinks

Other Side of Midnight by Abraham Roman Manbhat, mixologist, Kokum Bar and Lounge, Churchgate



Ingredients:

Bailey's 15 ml

Vodka 15 ml

Amaretto 15 ml

Dark rum 15 ml

Cream 30 ml

Chocolate 30 ml

Garnish

Chocolate sticks or chocolate crush



Method:

1. Take a cocktail shaker

2. Add Baileys, vodka, Amaretto, dark rum, cream and chocolate.

3. Mix all these ingredients in a cocktail shaker till it gets a good texture.

4. Pour the mixture into chilled martini glass with chocolate garnish.

Chocolate Gentleman by Chef Sunil Dutt, culinary director, W Goa, Vagator



Ingredients:

Bourbon Whiskey 60 ml

Chocolate Bitters 3-4 dashes

Orange peel for garnish

Chocolate cigar roll for garnish



Method:

1. Fill a mixing glass or shaker with ice.

2. Add the bourbon whiskey and chocolate bitters.

3. Stir gently to combine and chill the drink.

4. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

5. Expend the oils from the orange peel over the drink by squeezing it over the glass, then drop the peel into the drink.

6. Garnish the rim of the glass with a chocolate cigar roll.

7. Serve and enjoy the Chocolate Gentleman cocktail.

ITC Grand Central Mousse by Chef Mozanne Karbhari, ITC Grand Central, Parel



Ingredients:

Chocolate 10 kg

Milk 4500 ml

Whipped cream 4500 gm



Method:

1. Break chocolate and keep in a bowl.

2. Heat milk and pour over the chocolate and cover it for a few minutes. Then mix it. Once cool fold in whipped cream.

3. Pour into containers and let it set. It is ready to drink.