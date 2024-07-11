National Mojito Day: Refreshing mojito remixes for every palate

Ready to level up your mojito game? Renowned culinary minds share their creative takes on this refreshing classic, with easy recipes you can recreate at home
National Mojito Day is celebrated in the US on July 11 every year. Photo Courtesy: Yazu
Every July 11th, the United States ushers in National Mojito Day, a celebration of this iconic Cuban highball. Traditionally crafted with white rum, sugar, mint, lime and soda, the Mojito is more than just a popular cocktail—it’s a blank canvas for mixological creativity.