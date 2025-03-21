As the Parsi community celebrates Navroze this week, Mumbaikars can indulge in different kinds of feasts that people can indulge to celebrate the cuisine

Mumbaikars can indulge in Parsi delicacies this weekend to explore the cuisine. Photo Courtesy: Gallops

With Mumbai's rich history with the Parsi community, there is a lot that one can celebrate and what better time than Navroze with food and culture.

While Jamshedi Navroze, which is popularly called Navroze or Parsi New Year, is being celebrated on March 20 this year, the feast continues at many places this weekend.

If you have been wanting to relish Parsi delicacies, here is your go-to guide in Mumbai:

ITC Grand Central

Usher in the Parsi New Year with an unforgettable culinary experience at Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. This Navroz, indulge in the vibrant flavors and heartwarming traditions of Parsi cuisine, renowned for its rich, unique, and delectable dishes.

Step into a world of festive merriment, where the warmth of Parsi hospitality meets the magic of exquisite flavors, creating an experience that is sure to leave you with cherished memories and a smile.

When: March 21

Time: 7:30 pm - 11:45 pm

Price: Rs 2,450 plus taxes per person

Call: 022 - 6704 5121/22 for reservations

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Embark on a gastronomic voyage through the rich culture of Parsi cuisine as Lotus Café at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu presents The Parsi Flavor Punch, a ten-day epicurean showcase that continues till March 23. Curated by the home chefs, Chef Parvez Sidhwa and Chef Benaifer Sidhwa from Bee’s Kitchen, it is a tribute to the community.

When: Till March 23

Time: 7 pm onwards

Price: Rs 3,000 plus taxes

Call: +91 90046 16506

Gallops

Situated in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Gallops is hosting an exclusive and intimate Navroz Nu Bhonu experience on March 21. Extending their celebrations, they also have an a la carte menu till March 23.

Navroz Nu Bhonu experience:

When: March 21

Time: 8 pm

Price: Rs 2,999 plus taxes (Vegetarian); Rs 3,999 plus taxes (Non-Vegetarian)



Navroze menu

When: March 23

Time: Gallops restaurant - 12:00 pm to 11:45 pm; Al Fresco - 12 noon to 11:45 pm

Price: A la carte

Call: 022-6960011 | 8591093010 for reservations