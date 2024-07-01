New Menu in Mumbai: Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra launches a monsoon special menu

The menu includes dishes such as hearty chicken & kale soup, a charcuterie board with cured meats and preserves, cottage cheese steak, lobster mac 'n' cheese and warm peach cobbler too

The new menu will be available throughout the monsoon season. Photo Courtesy: Olive Bar & Kitchen

With the rains underway, Mumbaikars are craving different kinds of food that are also very much like comfort food. While there are many who love to indulge in roadside treats, there are others who want to curl up in their homes and enjoy their food.

For those who want to enjoy good food while watching the rain fall, Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra is welcoming the rains in Mumbai with a special monsoon menu.

The menu, which will be available throughout the monsoon season, offers warm and satiating dishes that will immediately transport you to another world.



Start with a bowl of Hearty Chicken & Kale Soup with white beans, carrots, baby potato and coconut milk. Diners can also move on to an appetising Charcuterie Board, with an elegant assortment of cured meats and house-made preserves, mustard and garlic toast.



In vegetarian options, the Cottage Cheese Steak is served with creamy polenta and mushroom cappuccino. If you want a feast, then the Lobster Mac n Cheese which has creamy macaroni in a rich cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan blend with butter-poached lobster and a truffle crumb is the perfect choice.



End your meal with the Warm Peach Cobbler that is served with vanilla bean ice cream and crème anglaise.

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra West

When: Ongoing

Time: 12 noon - 11:55 pm

For details, contact: 072084 78228