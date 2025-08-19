The popular eatery on Waroda Road has announced on its social media that it was really short notice for them but promise that they will be back

Popular Bandra eatery Santa Maria is shutting down on August 24 this weekend. Situated on Waroda Road, the local sandwich shop popular for its meat offerings, made the announcement on Instagram. While the statement said it was really short notice for them, they promise to be back soon, asking Mumbaikars to be on the look out for “"Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon”

Situated in a buzzing lane that also has Veronica’s a stone’s throw away, Santa Maria opened on Aprill 2 in 2024, and has fast developed quite a fanbase for its sandwiches that have quirky local names dedicated to people from the neighbourhood. The comments are full of sad patrons but also others who had planned to visit sometime soon, but now will have to wait, amid the uncertainty of the Mumbai rains.



The statement released by Santa Maria’s read, “We are forced to say GOODBYE. 24/08/2025 SHOP 87-3A, PALM VIEW, WARODA RD, BANDRA(W) – 400050 Its been really short notice for us, and even more so for you. It breaks our hearts to share that we are now forced to step away. And while that brings immense sadness, it also fills us with deep, overwhelming gratitude. To every one of you who walked in, stayed, supported us, shared a meal or a memory thank you. You gave us more love than we could have ever imagined, and it has carried us through.”



It further added, “Though our doors are closing here, our spirit is far from gone. We believe truly believe that this is not the end. Just a pause. A redirection. And with time, faith, and your continued support, Santa Maria will return stronger, fuller, and more soulful than ever before.”



“This chapter closes, but our story isn't over. This too shall pass. As we navigate this unexpected turn in our journey with community always at the heart of who we are we're doing everything we can to find our way back to you, as soon as possible. So keep an eye out, and hold us in your thoughts because soon enough, you will see a sign that reads "Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon." Until we meet again, With all our love, Santa Maria,” the statement concludes.