From the vibrant streets of Chandni Chowk to the majestic kitchens of Mughal emperors, every corner of the city resonates with the essence of its gastronomic legacy

Indulge in nihari, keema kaleji, and butter-laden parathas, which are a part of the menu celebrating old Delhi. Photo Courtesy: Conrad Pune

Listen to this article Indulge in a feast that takes you through Delhi's rich culinary heritage at Conrad Pune x 00:00

Visit Delhi by dining in Pune as Conrad Pune hosts 'Purani Dilli Ek Rivaaz' at Coriander Kitchen with traditions and history as every dish tells a story of eras and cultural legacies. Diners can experience the allure of Purani Dilli celebrate the capital's gastronomic heritage meticulously crafted to perfection with the menu which has flavours and aromas that pay homage to the city from April 10 to April 21.

From the vibrant streets of Chandni Chowk to the majestic kitchens of Mughal emperors, every corner of the city resonates with the essence of its gastronomic legacy. The amalgamation of cultures, traditions and heritage, Delhi inhibits a vast array of cuisines. Coriander Kitchen's new menu invites diners to savour the authentic flavours of old Delhi that have been recreated by a team of expert chefs. Prepare to tantalise your taste buds with an array of delicacies that showcase the diversity and richness of Delhi's culinary landscape. Each dish is a testament to the time-honoured recipes passed down through generations, meticulously prepared to capture the essence of city's culinary heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indulge in the iconic flavours as you sample specialties like nihari, keema kaleji, and butter-laden parathas, reminiscent of the city's bustling streets and vibrant bazaars. Let the aroma of spices like cumin, coriander, and cardamom transport you to a time when every meal was a feast for the senses.

The menu of 'Purani Dilli Ek Rivaaz' aims to be more than just a culinary experience; it's a journey through history, culture, and tradition.

Diners can indulge in the experience at the ongoing celebration of food and discover the magic of old Delhi by decoding the timeless culinary treasures.



What: Purani Dilli Ek Rivaaz

Where: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune

When: 7 pm onwards till April 21

For reservations, call: 02067456745 or +91 9168603850



