The holy month of Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection and togetherness.

This Ramzan, you can make the Channa Mutton as well as the Green Chilli Chicken. Photo Courtesy: Audible

Listen to this article Ramzan 2025: Sanjeev Kapoor shares three unique recipes through this podcast x 00:00

With Muslims following observing a fast during this time, sehri and iftar are important meals for them. During this time, people in India see it as an integral part of this period is sharing meals with loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you come together for iftar, here are three recipes from 'Simple Recipes with Sanjeev Kapoor' on Audible to add a flavour of happiness and joy to your meals. Packed with spices, these preparations are perfect for enjoying with family and friends. Join this culinary adventure and bring the aromas of tradition and the joy of togetherness to your iftar table, as celebrated chef, Sanjeev Kapoor breaks down the steps and takes the listeners through each dish in his signature style in this podcast.

Chana Mutton

Ingredients

Kabuli Chana 1 cup (soaked overnight in 3 cups of water)

Mutton pieces (with bone preferred) - 750 gm (2-inch-sized)

Oil 3-4 big spoons

Black pepper 8-10 nos

Green Cardamon 2-3 nos

Black cardamon, big 1 no

Clove 3-4 nos

Cinnamon 1 no

Green chilli sliced 3-4 no

Bay Leaf 1 no

Onion, big, sliced 2 no

Ginger garlic paste 2 big spoons

Yoghurt 1 cup

Red chilli powder 1 spoon

Turmeric powder 1/2 small spoon

Salt as per taste

Green coriander leaves, chopped to sprinkle on top



Method

1. This can be made in an instant pot or pressure cooker. Add oil to the vessel.

2. Once hot, add black pepper, green cardamom, black cardamom, clove, cinnamon and bay leaf, and stir.

3. Add onion and cook till golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and stir for 2-3 minutes. Add green chilli and stir.

4. Add chopped mutton and chana and stir and let it cook for 5-6 minutes.

5. Add yoghurt and mix properly until properly integrated.

6. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt. Mix all the ingredients properly.

7. Add 1/2 cup water to this and mix properly. Close the lid of the pressure cooker/instant pot.

8. Once the steam starts to release, place the whistle and let it cook on high flame.

9. After the first whistle, cook on a medium flame for 5-6 whistles to ensure the mutton and chana are well cooked.

10. After 5-6 whistles, take it off the flame and let the pressure release on its own.

11. Add chopped green coriander and serve.



Green Chilli Chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken, medium-sized (approx 800 gm) without skin, chopped into 14-16 pieces (with bone preferred) 1 no

Green chilli (less spicy, light green) 30-40 nos

Green chilli (more spicy, dark green) 30-40 nos (adjust according to preferred spice level)

Paste of ginger 2 inches

Garlic 10-12 cloves

Green coriander leaves 1 cup

Light green chillies, less spicy 5 nos

Dark green chillies, more spicy 5 nos

Oil 3 big spoons

Jeera - 1 spoon

Turmeric powder 1/2 small spoon

Salt as per taste

Method:

1. Take a big bowl, and add the chopped chicken pieces, paste and salt and mix well. Let it marinate in the fridge for 2 hours.

2. Take a big pan, add oil and once hot, add jeera.

3. After the jeera slightly changes colour, add chillis (remaining ones after making the paste) as a whole (without the stem). Add salt and mix.

4. Close the lid and let it cook for 3-4 minutes.

5. Add the marinated chicken to the pan. Add turmeric powder and mix.

6. Cook on high flame for 5-10 minutes.

7. Reduce the flame and cook for 20-25 minutes on medium flame.

8. If there is too much water left, cook on high flame for another 10 minutes.

9. Remove from flame, mix well and serve.

Palak Chicken Kheema

Ingredients

Spinach 1 bunch (remove any thick stems)

Chicken kheema/minced 400 gm

Oil 3 big spoons

Onion, medium-sized, finely chopped 3 nos

Ginger, finely chopped 1 big spoon

Garlic, finely chopped 2 big spoons

Tomato, medium-sized, finely chopped 1 no

Garam masala powder 1 small spoon

Lime juice 1 small spoon

Jeera 1 small spoon

Green chilli 3-4 nos

Salt as per taste

Method

1. Take 3-4 cups water, once boiled, add salt. Add the spinach leaves to the boiling water. Mix well and let it cook for 30 seconds.

2. Remove the cooked spinach leaves, remove the excess water and move to another bowl of chilled (with ice) water.

3. Take a blender and make a puree using the cooked spinach and green chilli.

4. Take a pan, heat it and add oil. Once hot, add jeera.

5. After the jeera changes colour, add chopped onion and let it cook.

6. Once the onion becomes slightly brown, add chopped garlic and ginger. Mix well for 1 minute.

7. After the onion turns brown, add chopped tomato and salt. After the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.

8. Add minced chicken and mix well. Cook on high flame. If the minced chicken is taking too long to cook, add 1/2 cup water and cook on medium flame.

9. Once the mix has cooked well and become dry, add the spinach puree. Mix well and cook on high flame.

10. Add garam masala powder and mix well. Add lime juice and mix again.

11. Take it off the flame and serve. Tastes best with pav.