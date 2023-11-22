Two unique dining destinations have launched in Khar that are all set to cater to the diverse palates of its esteemed patrons

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Relish North and South Indian cuisine at these newly launched eateries in Khar x 00:00

Mumbai is known for its popular South as well as North Indian eateries. From savouring big bites of masala dosa dipped in steaming sambar and chutney to relishing some soft and loaded parathas with keema, the two cuisines are our all-time favourites.

We now have two new dining spaces under Mumbai’s hat. Mutuswami and Rasoi Kitchen, two unique dining destinations have launched in Khar’s Ramee Techome that are all set to cater to the diverse palates of its esteemed patrons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restaurant's name, ‘Mutuswami,’ pays homage to the culinary legacy of South India. It reflects the commitment to preserving the rich traditions of South Indian cuisine, ensuring that every bite is an ode to the flavours and techniques that have been cherished for generations.

The South Indian inspired menu consists of Steam Idli, Medu Vada, Paper Dosa, Masala Dosa, Mysore Dosa along with delicacies like Mutuswami Pav Bhaji, Misal Pav, Masala Pav and Filter coffee.

Rasoi Kitchen and Bar, on the other hand, serves some of the best North Indian and oriental cuisines. It is an all-day dining restaurant designed to cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of the modern world. It offers a vibrant and refined setting where guests can indulge in an array of global culinary delights, including an assortment of international cuisines, providing something for every taste and preference.

Rasoi Kitchen consists of delectable signature dishes such as Rajma aur Tamtar Mullitwani Soup, Murg Alni Pani Soup, Zaitoon Paneer Tikka, Noor E Elacchi, Multani Murg Tikka and Murg Smoke Chilli Kebab, Paneer Khurchan, Tirangi Kofte, Murg Dum Makhni and Kung Pao Chicken.

"With the launch of Mutuswami and Rasoi, we aim to offer our guests an unparalleled dining experience that combines tradition with innovation," said Rajit V Shetty, Managing Director at Ramee Group of Hotels. "Our commitment to excellence and providing diverse culinary experiences to our guests is reflected in these two distinct offerings, each crafted to cater to the varied tastes of our discerning patrons."



Both the dining spaces opened their door to patrons on November 17, 2023.