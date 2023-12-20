Samosa Pinwheel to Pazham Pori: Tempting chai combos to relish during the winter season

If you are a chai lover who loves to make sipping tea a splendid affair, we bring you recipes of delectable and unique snacking to pair with tea

We bring you recipes of delectable snacking items that you can pair with your tea. Photo Courtesy: Millo for Samosa Pinwheel (Left)/ Chef Marina Balakrishnan for Banana Fritters (Right)

Key Highlights Share:





As most chai lovers in the country would agree, tea isn’t just a beverage, it’s an emotion Vada Pav, Kanda Bhajjiya, Fafda, Samosa, Ajwain Paratha, and plain chapati are popular From an octogenarian to a young child of the family, all sip on tea throughout the day

India is the second largest tea producer in the world after China. Unsurprisingly, Indians consume over 80 per cent of the tea India produces. This data speaks for itself about how much we Indians love our tea. From an octogenarian to a young child of the family, all sip on tea either in the morning, evening or during both times of the day.



As most chai lovers in the country would agree, tea isn’t just a beverage, it’s an emotion. To elevate the experience of enjoying tea, we often pair it up with a myriad of chai-combos.



Bun-maska dipped in chai transports one to a state of complete bliss the moment the tea-dipped buttery bun melts in the mouth. The same is true with biting into crispy matri which when sipped with masala chai pleases the senses due to a blend of this combo’s sweet and salty taste.



Each one picks their favourite chai-combos that best pleases their taste palate, be it Vada Pav, Kanda Bhajjiya, Fafda, Samosa, Ajwain Paratha, or even a plain chapati. If you are a chai lover who loves to make sipping tea a splendid affair, we bring you recipes of delectable snacking items that you can pair with your tea.