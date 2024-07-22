Shipra Khanna on dichotomy of cooking: Running a professional kitchen, cooking for leisure

Shipra Khanna has appeared on numerous cooking shows in India and abroad, establishing herself as one of the most successful ‘MasterChef’ winners globally, with over a decade of experience in television

Image courtesy: Official Instagram account of Shipra Khanna

Shipra Khanna, one of India’s prominent culinary stars, has made significant contributions to the country’s food landscape. Her journey into televised cooking began with winning the second season of ‘MasterChef India.’

Cooking is often praised for its therapeutic effects, helping to calm the nerves of the person who is handling the process.

However, there’s another side of the coin, cooking and running a professional kitchen presents a different challenge, often leading to chaos, especially during peak times like weekends and holidays.

In an exclusive interview, Shipra acknowledged the dual nature of cooking for leisure versus running a professional kitchen, noting that each comes with its own charm and set of challenges.

She says, “When I cook at home, it’s a meditative experience. The rhythmic chopping, the aroma of spices and the joy of preparing something delicious for loved ones are incredibly therapeutic. It allows me to slow down and savour the process.”

Conversely, Shipra described the high-energy, dynamic environment of a professional kitchen, saying, “It’s about precision, teamwork, and consistently delivering high-quality dishes under pressure. Despite the chaos, there’s a sense of exhilaration and fulfillment in orchestrating a well-run kitchen and seeing satisfied customers. Both experiences enrich my culinary journey, teaching me patience, creativity, and resilience.”

Her journey in the culinary world has been a source of inspiration for many food enthusiasts.

When asked, in hindsight, what were some of her key decisions or innovations that brought her the kind of success that everyone dreams of, Shipra told IANS: “My journey has been deeply fulfilling, and looking back, several key decisions and innovations have shaped my path. First and foremost, participating in and winning MasterChef India was a pivotal moment. It gave me a platform to showcase my culinary skills and connect with a broader audience.”

Shipra also highlighted her embrace of fusion cuisine, blending traditional Indian flavours with global influences, as a significant factor in her success.

“My commitment to using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients has always been a cornerstone of my cooking philosophy, ensuring that each dish is not only delicious but also sustainable. Lastly, my decision to author cookbooks and host cooking shows has helped me reach and inspire countless home cooks and food enthusiasts, fostering a community that shares my passion for the culinary arts,” she added.

Cooking for home chefs in India saw a sea change, with the satellite of which 'MasterChef India' takes a huge chunk of credit. How has the scenario changed in the face of the Internet revolution and technological advancements?

Shipra added, “‘MasterChef India’ revolutionised the culinary landscape by bringing gourmet cooking into Indian homes. It empowered home chefs to experiment and dream big. The advent of the Internet and advancements in technology, like 4G and now 5G, have further transformed this landscape."

“Access to online recipes, cooking tutorials, and global culinary trends has democratised cooking, making it accessible to everyone. Social media platforms allow chefs and food enthusiasts to share their creations, gain feedback, and build communities. These technological advancements have fostered a more connected and informed generation of home chefs who are eager to learn, innovate, and share their culinary journeys.”