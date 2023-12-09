From Sindhi Khoya to Chicken Malwani Curry: Indulge in the warmth of Mumbai chef-special comfort winter recipes

The joy of relishing a variety of dishes during the cold climate is incomparable. For all the foodies and cooking enthusiasts looking to bring a spicy twist to their meals this weather, here are some chef-special winter food recipes you must try

We bring you some chef-special winter recipes that you can make at home. In photo: Malwani Chicken Curry by Amazonia (Left)/ Sarson Da Saag by Farzi Café (Right)

The winter mood is upon us. Besides choosing to curl up under a warm blanket, our favourite thing to do in this season is eating — eating delicious, flavourful and comforting winter food. From slurping healthy spinach soup and Mutton Shorbas to relishing Chicken Rassa, Sarson Ka Saag and Gajar Halwa, our eating spree during this season seems endless.



The fun of biting into delicious foods during the season doubles up when prepared and eaten with family. If you are planning a family meal together anytime soon, we bring you some chef-special winter recipes that you can make at home and enjoy a full-fledged meal.



Citrusy Carrot and Pineapple Shorba



Ingredients:

Pineapple -1

Carrots - 4

Apple - 1

Onion - 1

Orange juice - 1

Olive oil - 4 tbsp

Water - 1/4 cup

Vegetable broth - 3 cups

Curry powder - 1 tbsp

Sour cream - 1 cup

lemon juice - from 1/2 squeezed lemon

Pumpkin seeds - 1/4 cup



Method:

1. Chop the pineapple and carrots into rough cubes.

2. Dice the onion.

3. Add the oil to a large pot and heat it on medium flame.

4. Add the chopped pineapple, onion and carrots and fry gently for five minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Chop the apple and keep it ready.

6. Add the pumpkin seeds, curry powder, chopped apple and one-fourth cup of water and fry for another two minutes.

7. Add the vegetable broth, and orange juice and let it all simmer for 10 minutes.

8. Finally, add the cream and give it a good stir.

9. Use a masher or hand blender to give the soup a quick pulse. To finish the soup off add a pinch of salt and pepper and lemon juice. Adjust salt, pepper and lemon juice as per your taste.

10. As you serve the soup, add chilli oil and serve hot.