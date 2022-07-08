Skincare tips: These food items hold the secret to glowing skin

It gives you more confidence, and your smile shapes your beauty

Representative Image

The food you intake greatly determines every aspect of your physical health, including your skin. One can get a glowing healthy skin just by eating right. Maintaining a healthy body is just as important as keeping a healthy skin. It gives you more confidence, and your smile shapes your beauty.

However, many are unaware of what to eat and when. Here's a list of food items, which are easy to incorporate in your diet. These include strawberries, oranges, carrots and avocados, and salmon.

Discover more

Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, and Avocados: Carrots, sweet potatoes, and avocados are high in beta-carotene (which is converted to vitamin A), vitamin C, and vitamin E, which are required for the healthy growth and repair of skin cells. Carrots are high in antioxidants, which protect the skin from damage. Avocados are high in healthy fats and essential vitamins for glowing skin. Most skin care experts recommend eating avocado in the form of a juice or salad. They are high in antioxidants, which protect the skin from damage. Avocados are used in a variety of ways to improve skin and prevent wrinkles.

Tomatoes and Oranges: Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is important for skin health because it promotes collagen production. Tomatoes are high in lycopene, the antioxidant responsible for preventing skin damage, they reduce inflammation and redness.

Salmon and Eggs: Eggs are a good source of protein, which is essential for healthy skin. They also contain vitamins A and E. Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which moisturise the skin, and aid in the reduction of inflammation.

Kale and Spinach: Kale is a high-nutrient-dense green leafy vegetable, high in vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to the skin. Spinach is known to be high in minerals and vitamins. It is well known that eating spinach can help with a variety of health problems. These green leafy vegetables are also high in Vitamin A, which helps with cell growth and repair. Regular use prevents skin damage.

Pomegranates: Because of their unstable nature, free radicals cause cell damage, which leads to wrinkles and aging. Pomegranates, which are high in antioxidants, help to prevent the growth of free radicals and keep skin healthy and youthful.

Almonds, Chia seeds, Sunflower seeds, and Pumpkin seeds: They are high in zinc, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids. Taking a few grains each day aids in the maintenance of healthy, glowing skin.

Also read: Beauty tips: Curious about facial masks? Here’s what you need to know

Meal plans for a healthy and glowing skin

Glowing Skin Breakfasts:

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

Blueberry Smoothie

Tomato Avocado Omelette

Almond Breakfast Smoothie

Feta Spinach Omelette

Glowing skin lunches:

Smoked Salmon

Vegan Rice Bowls

Mango Avocado Salad with Pomegranates

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Chicken

Carrot Soup

Glowing Skin Dinners:

Avocado Pesto Pasta

Cheese and Spinach Smothered Chicken in Crockpot

Creamy Chicken Stew in Crockpot

Caprese Chicken

Grilled Salmon

Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Tomatoes

Cherry Tomato Pasta

Healthy Shrimp Tacos

Vegan Buddah Bowl

Glowing skin snacks:

Orange Ginger Carrot Juice

Yogurt Strawberry Popsicles

Cottage Cheese Meal Prep Snack

Blueberry Almond Cottage Cheese Protein Snack

Simple Fruit Salad

Glowing skin drinks:

Blueberry Lemonade

Green Tea Detox Drink

Strawberry Lemonade

Vanilla Orange Smoothie

Strawberry Detox Water

These food and meal plan effectively improve skin health. Regular oil massage and natural remedies can help your skin glow and become healthier. Wrinkles are a problem in today's fast-paced world. Wrinkles appear at a young age and rob your skin of its youth. Following a smooth and less oily diet can aid in the fight against wrinkles.

(Kamlesh Salvi is a Digital Lifestyle Blogger)

Also read:

Glass skin goals: What makes the Korean skin care routine different and why are Indians attracted to it?



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.