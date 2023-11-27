Breaking News
Spinach to Turkish omelette: Whip up these unique and flavourful omelettes to relish a good meal

Updated on: 27 November,2023 10:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Eggs can be prepared in various ways and so can omelettes. If you love a good breakfast loaded with egg omelettes or enjoy biting into them even for lunches and dinners, we share some salivating recipes you have to try

Among all the egg variations, an egg omelette is universally loved, one of the key reasons being, the ease with which it can be whipped up. Photo Courtesy: Neuma


Poached, boiled or fried, eggs taste heavenly in any form. Cooking preferences for eggs are largely influenced by the cultures of different countries as well as regions. Out of all the foods, it is the one that has countless variations. Among all the egg variations, an egg omelette is universally loved, one of the key reasons being, the ease with which it can be whipped up.
 
Moreover, a simple omelette can also be prepared in diverse ways to augment its flavour and overall taste. Besides, this food item's nutritional benefit makes it a perfect alternative to any other instant food mixes often loaded with preservatives. Thus, it is also a preferred meal for many, especially students and bachelors staying away from home. 
 
To explore more variations of an omelette, we called in chefs to get recipes for some of the most unique and delicious omelettes. Let’s dig in. 

Turkish omelette or ‘Menemen’

Ingredients:
Olive oil - 2 tbsp
Finely chopped onion - 1 
Chopped red or green bell pepper - 1
Diced tomatoes - 2
Eggs - 4 
Red pepper flakes - 1 tsp
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley for garnish 

Method: 
1. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.
2. Add chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.
3. Add the chopped bell pepper and cook until it softens.
4. Stir in the diced tomatoes and let them cook until they release their juices.
5. Add red pepper flakes for some spice.
6. Crack the eggs into the pan, and gently stir to combine with the vegetables.
7. Cook until the eggs are set but still slightly runny.
8. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
9. Garnish with fresh parsley.
10. Serve hot with crusty bread.

Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, executive chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited

Mexican Chicken Fajita Omelette 

Ingredients:
Cooked chicken breast, shredded - 1 
Thinly sliced bell pepper - 1/2 
Thinly sliced onion - 1/2 
Halved cherry tomatoes - 1/2 cup 
Eggs - 4 
Shredded cheddar or mozzarella - 1/2 cup 
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh cilantro for garnish
Salsa and sour cream for serving

Method: 
1. In a pan, saute the sliced bell pepper and onion over medium heat, until they are tender.
2. Add the shredded chicken to the pan and heat through.
3. In a bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper.
4. Pour the beaten eggs over the chicken, bell pepper, and onion.
5. Allow the eggs to set slightly, then gently lift the edges to let the uncooked eggs flow underneath.
6. Sprinkle the halved cherry tomatoes and shredded cheese over one-half of the omelette.
7. Fold the omelette in half, covering the filling.
8. Cook until the eggs are fully set and the cheese is melted.
9. Garnish with fresh cilantro.
10. Serve hot with salsa and sour cream on the side if desired.

Recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri, executive chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited

