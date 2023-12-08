Breaking News
The Brooklyn Creamery launches new stickless mini ice cream protein bars

Updated on: 08 December,2023 03:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ice cream lovers who are also health enthusiasts can enjoy the perfect balance of health and indulgence in three different and irresistible flavours including Chocolate Peanut Caramel, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Cookies & Cream

Each mini bar is a guilt-free delight, with just 125 calories, 5g of protein, and no added sugar. Photo Courtesy: The Brooklyn Creamery

Listen to this article
Even though it is the winter season, it doesn't matter because most of us are anyway going to relish ice creams, which are an all-season favourite not only among young people but also the older generation.

The Brooklyn Creamery launches new stickless mini ice cream protein bars in India. The creamery has said it is India's first stickless ice cream bars 


The mini ice cream protein bars are a fusion of nutrition and taste as they aim to break away from the norm of traditional protein bars.


Ice cream lovers who are also health enthusiasts can enjoy the perfect balance of health and indulgence in three different and irresistible flavours including Chocolate Peanut Caramel, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Cookies & Cream. Each mini bar is a guilt-free delight, with just 125 calories, 5g of protein, and no added sugar.


Packaged conveniently in sets of four and priced at just Rs.499, these treats are now available for hassle-free home delivery through Swiggy and Zomato.

Romil Ratra, CEO at The Brooklyn Creamery, shares, "The launch of our mini ice cream protein bars perfectly aligns with The Brooklyn Creamery's mission to treat you better, all while maintaining the exceptional taste you love.”

mumbai india Lifestyle news Food and drink indian food mumbai food

