Diners can relish an exclusive a la carte menu featuring a variety of prawn, fish, squid, crab, and lobster preparations infused with the robust flavours of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu

The highlight of the festival is the sit-down fish buffet and sit-down seafood buffet. Photo Courtesy: The Orchid Hotel

Mumbaikars can choose from a wide variety of restaurants in the city, and with more dining spots catering to every kind of palate, there is a lot to explore.



Among the many, South of Vindhyas, the specialty restaurant at The Orchid Hotel is hosting its annual Seafood festival this week. From February 28 to March 9, seafood lovers can indulge in the celebration of coastal flavours, rich traditions, and exquisite preparations straight from the shores of South India.

This specially curated festival pays homage to the ocean’s finest bounty. Diners can relish an exclusive a la carte menu featuring a variety of prawn, fish, squid, crab, and lobster preparations infused with the robust flavours of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, for those seeking a truly immersive experience, South of Vindhyas presents a special seafood thali menu, offering a well-balanced feast that captures the essence of coastal indulgence. The restaurant’s regular ala carte menu will also be available throughout the festival, ensuring a delightful array of choices for all diners.

A highlight of the festival is the sit-down fish buffet and sit-down seafood buffet, where guests can savour an elaborate spread that includes tantalising starters like Chepla Vepudu (spicy fried Surmai), Meen Moilee (delicate Pomfret cooked in coconut milk), and Nandu Masala (succulent crab in a spiced masala). Complementing the main dishes are traditional accompaniments such as Appam, Kal Dosa, Ponni Rice, and a selection of rich, comforting curries like Meen Kozhambu and Malabar Meen Curry. To conclude the meal, guests can indulge in a variety of traditionally made Payasam, each prepared with age-old recipes and the freshest ingredients, offering a sweet and satisfying end to the culinary experience.

For those who prefer an ala carte experience, the festival menu offers an enticing selection of delicacies, from the fiery Prawn Rava Fry and the signature Meen Pollichathu, to the aromatic Crab Chettinad and the indulgent Golden Lobster Fry. The carefully crafted dishes promise to transport diners straight to the coastal kitchens of South India, where seafood is not just food, but a way of life.

The ambiance of South of Vindhyas, with its elegant and traditional décor, enhances the dining experience, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether you’re a seafood connoisseur or simply looking to explore the vibrant flavours of South Indian coastal cuisine, the festival provides an opportunity for people to relish good food.