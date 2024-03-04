In an interview with mid-day.com, the three Michelin star chef who was in Mumbai recently, spoke about her fascination for Indian ingredients, putting Slovenia on the gastronomic map and more

Three Michelin star chef Ana Ros of Slovenia was in Mumbai in February. Photo Courtesy: Conosh

Slovenian chef Ana Roš`s restaurant Hiša Franko got its third Michelin star in 2023 For its sustainable practices, the restaurant also got a green star by the Michelin Guide The celebrity chef loved India`s mustard oil, masalas, spices, tamarind, jaggery, pickles

Navigating through the fish markets of Sassoon Docks in Mumbai, Slovenian celebrity star chef Ana Roš had quite the experience of the city that she will definitely remember for a long time. It was evident from her Instagram account where she was documenting her India travels on the go during her brief visit to India for dining experiences in Delhi and Mumbai. The menu had dishes from her restaurant Hiša Franko, but with the help of local Indian ingredients, which is the very essence of her restaurant that is situated in the hills in the European country. She explains, “When we reached here, we only had the structure of the menu but the ingredients we found here. Apart from cottage cheese and hay salt, we found everything in the market.”