Tiramisu Fondue? Cafe Out of the Blue in Khar unveils Fondue Festival

Cafe Out of the Blue has unveiled its Fondue Festival, from starting today, and will go on till February 14, showcasing an irresistible array of savoury and sweet creations for diners in Mumbai.



Each dish reflects the cafe's renowned culinary artistry, from the comforting Swiss Cheese Fondue and bold Peri-Peri Fondue to the aromatic Desi Curry Leaf Fondue.

For the first time, Cafe Out of the Blue brings Tiramisu Fondue as part of its much-awaited festival, offering a rich, coffee-infused twist on the iconic Italian dessert. Sweet lovers can also indulge in the decadent Double Dark Fondue and luxurious Baileys Fondue.

Rahul Bajaj, founder and director said, "Get ready to immerse yourself in an electrifying fusion of taste and creativity at our Fondue Festival. This high-octane celebration is packed with exciting flavours and unforgettable moments, guaranteed to leave every attendee thrilled and amazed."

Highlights from the menu will include:

Chocolate fondues:

• Tiramisu Fondue: Dark chocolate infused with tiramisu flavors, paired with finger biscuits, fresh fruits, and tea cake—a dessert lover’s dream.

• Double Dark Fondue: Decadent Vanhouten dark chocolate paired with brownie bites, fresh fruits, and tea cake.

• Salted Caramel Fondue: Creamy Callebaut gold chocolate with salted caramel, served with an irresistible selection of brownies, fruits, and tea cake.

• Baileys Fondue: A luscious blend of Vanhouten dark chocolate and Baileys, perfect for an indulgent treat.

Cheese fondues:

• Crispy Bacon Fondue: A heavenly blend of cheese with crispy bacon bits—pure indulgence!

• Crab et Homard Fondue: A luxurious melange of gruyere and Emmenthal cheeses, served with crab cakes, sourdough croutons, and sautéed vegetables.

• Swiss Cheese Fondue: A luxurious blend of Swiss cheese and Grover, served with crispy sourdough croutons and sautéed vegetables.

• Desi Fondue: A bold curry-based fondue bursting with spices and cheese, paired with sautéed vegetables for a tantalizing twist.

• Cracked Pepper Fondue: A zesty mix of homemade spice, Emmenthal, and cheddar that’ll leave your taste buds dancing.

• Peri-Peri Fondue: A fiery take on fondue with bold Mexican flavors for that extra zing.

• J.D. Melting Pot Fondue: Sharp cheddar meets Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, served with pretzels, sourdough croutons, and sautéed vegetables—a true crowd-pleaser.

• Curry Leaf Fondue: A chef’s masterpiece featuring fragrant curry leaf pesto, accompanied by sourdough croutons and sautéed vegetables.

Details:

When: Till February 14

Where: Cafe Out of the Blue, Khar West