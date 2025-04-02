Tiramisu Frappe? Six easy recipes to change the way you make the Italian dessert

Earlier this March, dessert lovers everywhere celebrated World Tiramisu Day on March 21. While the classic is a favourite, Indian chefs believe there is so much more you can do with it if you take the liberty to innovate with these recipes

The traditional tiramisu is made up of mascarpone cream, coffee soaked lady fingers and cocoa powder. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

There aren't too many people who would say no to a tiramisu after a meal. The classic Italian dessert has for the longest time been a favourite not only in Italy but all around the world, including Mumbai.



Every year, tiramisu lovers celebrate World Tiramisu Day on March 21. While the traditional tiramisu is made up of mascarpone cream, coffee soaked lady fingers and cocoa powder, over the years many chefs have taken the liberty to tweak the recipe to give their own twist to it.



Even in India, chefs have experimented with different recipes, and shared some of their most favourite versions with us. They not only turn it into a Tiramisu frappe but also add chocolate and coffee in different forms to it, and even turn it into a whole different flavour profile with matcha and Alphonso mango puree.



Tiramisu Frappe

Why limit tiramisu only to dessert when you can turn it into so much more? Chef Sourabh Das, who is the founder of Craft of Food 2.0 in Bandra, says you can make a Tiramisu Frappe to innovate with the classic dish. He explains, "The Tiramisu Frappe is a perfect balance of rich espresso, creamy mascarpone and smooth vanilla ice cream, bringing the classic Italian dessert to your glass. It’s indulgent, refreshing and a treat you won’t want to put down."



Ingredients

Milk 70 ml

Fresh cream 70 ml

Mascarpone 70 gm

Vanilla powdered sugar 5 gm

Espresso 20 ml

Vanilla ice cream 2 scoops



Assembling of glass:

Ice cubes 4 nos

Chocolate syrup as per need

Vanilla ice cream 1 scoop

Whipped cream

Cocoa powder

Coffee beans 2 nos



Method:

1. Blend all the ingredients using the milkshake blender machine.

2. Add vanilla sugar if necessary and blend if it is added.



Assemble:

1. Pour ice cubes inside the glass.

2. Add a single scoop of vanilla ice cream.

3. Do some abstract drizzling of chocolate syrup inside the glass for an aesthetic look.

4. Pour tiramisu frappe on top of the ice cream.

5. Garnish with a swirl whipped cream and lightly dust with cocoa powder and place coffee beans on it.



Se fossi tiramisu

Chef Alessandro Piso, Italian chef at Romano's in JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar shares, 'Se fossi tiramisu is not just a dessert, it's a testament to the beauty of culinary serendipity. With each bite, indulge in the harmonious dance of flavours—a tribute to tradition and a celebration of creativity. This dish embodies the essence of Italian cuisine."



Ingredients:

Mascarpone 300 gm

Savoiardo biscuit

Corn flakes 150 gm

Chocolate 50 per cent 100 gm

Balsamic vinegar 5 gm

Espresso coffee 4 shots

Kahlua 60 ml

Cocoa powder 50 gm

Refined flour 50 gm

Milk 150 ml

Nitrogen gas 2 ml

Castor sugar 120 gm

Method:

1. Take the mascarpone and put in a bowl. Add castor sugar and mix well till the sugar is invisible and keep in chiller.

2. Take chocolate and melt it down and pour in a bowl. Add corn flakes and mix till it is coated and keep it in a flat tray that it sets.

3. Add the flour, milk and cocoa powder in a bowl; mix well until it forms a batter.

4. Take a heated non-stick pan, pour the mixture in it and set put until it becomes a chip.

5. For the plating, take the savoiardo bisquet and soak it in the mixture of espresso and kahlua for a second.

6. Place the bisquet in the middle of the plate. Add the mascarpone espuma on the top.

7. Put the nostrano crumble (cornflakes crumble) on the side of the biscuit.

8. Drizzle some balsamic vinegar (balsamic glaze). Sprinkle some cocoa powder on top and add the crisp chips on the top for décor.



Chocolate Tiramisu

Giving a twist to the classic tiramisu, Amit Sharma, head chef at Love & Cheesecake in Bandra, explains, "Tiramisu is a timeless dessert, but I wanted to add a playful twist with the Chocolate Tiramisu. It is decadent, indulgent and a delight for chocolate lovers. The classic version, on the other hand, stays true to its roots with its beautifully balanced flavours of coffee, mascarpone and cocoa. Both are versatile and irresistible." Sharma, giving a tip, adds, "For the Chocolate Tiramisu, layering in a rich, velvety dark chocolate ganache adds depth and a luscious texture. For the Classic Tiramisu, gently folding the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture ensures the perfect airy, creamy consistency."



Ingredients:

For Coffee soak:

Coffee syrup, hot 1 cup

Kahlua or coffee liqueur 2 tbsp

Sugar 2 tbsp



For mascarpone mixture:

Mascarpone cheese 250 gm

Heavy cream, cold 200 ml

Powdered sugar 100 gm

Cocoa powder for dusting

Dark chocolate, shaved for layering and garnish



For assembling:

Dark chocolate ganache 100 gm (for layering)



Method:

Prepare coffee soak:

1. Mix hot espresso, kahlua and sugar. Let it cool to room temperature.



Mascarpone mixture:

1. Whisk mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, and heavy cream until smooth and creamy.



Assembling:

1.. Dip ladyfingers quickly into the coffee soak and place them in a layer in your serving dish.

2. Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked ladyfingers.

3. Add a layer of dark chocolate ganache and sprinkle shaved dark chocolate over it.

4. Repeat the layers, ending with the mascarpone mixture.

5. Dust generously with cocoa powder and top with more dark chocolate.



Chill:

1. Refrigerate for at least four hours or preferably overnight before serving.



Matcha tea tiramisu with Alphonso mango puree

Taking the classic tiramisu to a whole new level, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace's executive chef Prem Kumar.P, reimagines the Italian dessert with new ingredients while staying true to its concept. He explains, "My unique twist combines earthy Matcha and tropical mango for a refreshing take. This version pairs the earthy, slightly bitter taste of Matcha with the sweet, tropical flavour of Alphonso mango. The dessert features layers of ladyfingers soaked in Matcha and creamy mascarpone, interspersed with smooth mango puree. This blend of Japanese and Indian ingredients adds a refreshing twist to the classic Italian dessert, making it a perfect choice for those who enjoy trying new tastes."

Ingredients:



Matcha Mascarpone Cream

Egg yolks 3 nos

Sugar 70 gm

Mascarpone cheese 225 gm

Whipping cream 350 gm

Matcha powder 2 tsp

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Matcha Soak

Matcha powder 2 tsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Hot water 120 gm

Alphonso Puree

Alphonso mango puree 1 cup

Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Powdered sugar 1/2 tbsp



Method:



For Matcha Mascarpone Cream:

1. Whisk egg yolks and sugar over a double boiler until pale.

2. Mix in mascarpone cheese until smooth.

3. Whip cream, Matcha, and vanilla until medium peaks form.

4. Fold whipped cream into mascarpone mixture.



Matcha Soak:

1. Combine Matcha powder, sugar and hot water. Whisk until frothy.



Alphonso puree:

1. Mix mango puree, cardamom and powdered sugar.



Method:

1. Dip lady fingers in matcha soak and layer in a container.

2. Add layers of mascarpone cream and Alphonso puree. Repeat layers.

3. Refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.

4. Sprinkle with Matcha powder before serving.



Coffee Tiramisu

While the classic Tiramisu is delicious, chef Rahul Remedios at SAZ American Brasserie in BKC & SAZ Cafe Lower Parel, says you can simply make a Coffee Tiramisu by adding some coffee liqueur.



Ingredients:

Espresso 2 shots

Mascarpone 400 gm

Yolks 6 nos

Caster sugar 100 gm

Whipped cream 220 gm

Savoiardi biscuits 1 pack

Coffee liqueur 60 ml



Method:

1. Make a sabayon whisking the castor sugar and yolks over double boiler until thick.

2. Soften the mascarpone and add to the mixture along with espresso and coffee liqueur.

3. Fold in the whipped cream.



Assembly:

1. Dip savoiradi biscuits in espresso and layer alternately with mousse and cocoa powder.

2. Set in the fridge before serving.



Tiramisu with rum and kahlua

Adding a bit of rum and kahlua to the classic Tiramisu recipe, chef Christian Huber, JW Marriott Pune, said, "Tiramisu has always been one of my favourite desserts because it's not just a cake, but a dessert that beautifully blends cake-like texture with layers of flavour. As a coffee lover, it's the perfect way to end a meal or simply enjoy on its own. When I was young, after sports, if we won, we'd always get invited to pizzeria where tiramisu was the only dessert on offer, displayed in a glass vitrine alongside the food pans—an abundance we could indulge in after the pizza. That experience sparked my addiction to it, and since then, I’ve made it a mission to perfect this classic. Today, I like to think of tiramisu as the only sweet drama you need in life, where every bite is a story of indulgence, nostalgia, and a little innovation with each layer I create.”



Ingredients:

Castor sugar 400 gm

Water 150 gm

Egg yolk 20 gm

Mascarpone cheese 1,500 gm

Cream 800 gm

Gelatin leaves 5 nos

Coffee syrup 250 ml

Savoiardi biscuits 300 gm

Rum 140 gm

Kahlua 65 gm



Method:

1. Mix sugar and water and heat up to 120 degrees Celsius.

2. Whisk egg yolk and simultaneously add the above mix.

3. Add creamed Mascarpone to the above mix.

4. Melt the Gelatin and add to the mix.

5. Whip the cream and add to the above mix.

6. In a shallow dish, combine the cold espresso, rum and Kahlua.

7. Dip the Savoiardi biscuit in the liquor mixer and arrange half of them in a single layer in bowl.

8. Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the soaked savoiardi.

9. Spread the remaining mascarpone mixture over the savoiardi and dust with cocoa powder.

10. Before serving refrigerate for at least 8 hours.