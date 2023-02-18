Try this quick and easy recipe for crab salad

A light yet indulgent dish paired with a glass of sparkling wine is set to make your day memorable. It is a feel-good recipe that will increase your overall wellness and add enrich you with nutrients

This crab salad is a delicious and refreshing dish made with succulent crab meat, crisp vegetables, and a sesame seed dressing.

A light yet indulgent dish paired with a glass of sparkling wine is set to make your day memorable. Well, they say food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate, so here we go...

Ingredients:

Cooked crab meat/pasteurised crab meat 200 gm

Red pepper julienne 30 gm

Green pepper julienne 30 gm

Spring onion 20 gm

Celery strips 10 gm

Coriander leaves 1 tbsp

Carrot thin strips 20 gm

Dressing:

Sesame oil 5 tbsp

Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Honey: 1 tbsp

Ginger chop Half tsp

Garlic chop Half tsp

Sesame seed (white) Half tsp

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate for a while.

2. Pull apart the cooked crab meat into thin threads and mix with the vegetables and refrigerate to chill it down.

3. Take this out of the fridge, toss the crab and vegetables with the dressing, and serve in a chilled bowl topped with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.

