Updated on: 18 February,2023 03:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A light yet indulgent dish paired with a glass of sparkling wine is set to make your day memorable. It is a feel-good recipe that will increase your overall wellness and add enrich you with nutrients

Try this quick and easy recipe for crab salad

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock


This crab salad is a delicious and refreshing dish made with succulent crab meat, crisp vegetables, and a sesame seed dressing.


A light yet indulgent dish paired with a glass of sparkling wine is set to make your day memorable. Well, they say food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate, so here we go...



Ingredients:


Cooked crab meat/pasteurised crab meat 200 gm
Red pepper julienne 30 gm
Green pepper julienne 30 gm
Spring onion 20 gm
Celery strips 10 gm
Coriander leaves 1 tbsp
Carrot thin strips 20 gm

Dressing:

Sesame oil 5 tbsp
Lemon juice 2 tbsp
Honey: 1 tbsp
Ginger chop Half tsp
Garlic chop Half tsp
Sesame seed (white) Half tsp

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate for a while.
2. Pull apart the cooked crab meat into thin threads and mix with the vegetables and refrigerate to chill it down.
3. Take this out of the fridge, toss the crab and vegetables with the dressing, and serve in a chilled bowl topped with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.

