Kick back and unwind with your loved ones, whether it's a martini with a twist, a summery whisky concoction or an Indian-inspired beverage

After a tiring day at work, these easy-to-make cocktails will instantly put you in a good mood. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Unwind after a tiring day with these easy-to-make cocktails x 00:00

Put your barman hat on and enjoy the drink of your choice while you kick back and unwind with your loved ones, whether it's a martini with a twist, a summery whisky concoction or an Indian-inspired beverage. Try these recipes from Pernod Ricard India!

Absolut Espresso Martini

Ingredients

Ice Cubes

Absolut Vodka -1 1/2 parts

Kahlua -3/4 part

Espresso -3/4 part

Whole Coffee Beans -3

Method

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes

2. Add 1 1/3 Parts Vodka, 2/3 Part Kahlua, and 2/3 Part Espresso

3. Shake well to get the foam on top, and strain it into a cocktail or martini glass. Garnish by placing three coffee beans on top

Absolut Cosmopolitan

Ingredients

Ice Cubes

Absolut Citron -1 1/3 parts

Triple Sec - 2/3 part

Lime Juice - 2/3 part

Cranberry Juice - 2/3 part

Orange Zest - 1 twist

Method

Fill a shaker with ice cubes

Add all ingredients

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist

Ballantine's Cold Brew Kick

Ingredients:

Ballantine's Finest Whisky - 35 ml

Coffee liqueur (Kahlua) -15 ml

Cold Brew Coffee

Sugar syrup -5 ml

Method:

1. Fill a shaker with ice

2. Pour in Ballantine's Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee

3. Shake it up

4. Serve for the perfect wake-up call

Ballantine's Summer Pitcher

Ingredients:

Ballantine's Finest Whisky -100 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice -25 ml

Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth) -25 ml

Lemon Soda -400 ml

Lemon- 1

Green Grapes

Method:

1. Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes

2. Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes

3. Pour in 100 ml of Ballantine's Finest, 25 ml of fresh lemon juice, 25 ml Lillet Blanc

4. Top with 400 ml of Lemonade

5. Give it a good stir and pour out a round

L77 Kashmiri Saffron Sour

Ingredients:

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky - 60 ml

Kashmiri Saffron Syrup - 30 ml

Lime Juice - 20 ml

Egg White / Magic Velvet - 3 drops

Lemon 1

Green Grapes

Garnish:

Kashmiri Chilli Oil

Kashmiri Saffron Strands

Method:

1. Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake

2. Add ice and shake well

3. Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass

4. Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper

L77 Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango Smash

Ingredients:

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky - 60ml

Alphonso Mango Juice (aamras) - 20ml

Lime Juice - 15ml

Mint Syrup - 20ml

Cow Milk - 30ml

Garnish:

Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)

Method:

1. Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake well

2. Strain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filter

3. Serve in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad

Also Read: Whip up these easy and refreshing cocktails to beat the heat

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever