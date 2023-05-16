Unwind after a tiring day with these easy-to-make cocktails

Kick back and unwind with your loved ones, whether it's a martini with a twist, a summery whisky concoction or an Indian-inspired beverage
After a tiring day at work, these easy-to-make cocktails will instantly put you in a good mood. Photo Courtesy: iStock
Put your barman hat on and enjoy the drink of your choice while you kick back and unwind with your loved ones, whether it's a martini with a twist, a summery whisky concoction or an Indian-inspired beverage. Try these recipes from Pernod Ricard India!
Absolut Espresso Martini
Ingredients
Ice Cubes
Absolut Vodka -1 1/2 parts
Kahlua -3/4 part
Espresso -3/4 part
Whole Coffee Beans -3
Method
1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes
2. Add 1 1/3 Parts Vodka, 2/3 Part Kahlua, and 2/3 Part Espresso
3. Shake well to get the foam on top, and strain it into a cocktail or martini glass. Garnish by placing three coffee beans on top
Absolut Cosmopolitan
Ingredients
Ice Cubes
Absolut Citron -1 1/3 parts
Triple Sec - 2/3 part
Lime Juice - 2/3 part
Cranberry Juice - 2/3 part
Orange Zest - 1 twist
Method
Fill a shaker with ice cubes
Add all ingredients
Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist
Ballantine's Cold Brew Kick
Ingredients:
Ballantine's Finest Whisky - 35 ml
Coffee liqueur (Kahlua) -15 ml
Cold Brew Coffee
Sugar syrup -5 ml
Method:
1. Fill a shaker with ice
2. Pour in Ballantine's Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee
3. Shake it up
4. Serve for the perfect wake-up call
Ballantine's Summer Pitcher
Ingredients:
Ballantine's Finest Whisky -100 ml
Fresh Lemon Juice -25 ml
Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth) -25 ml
Lemon Soda -400 ml
Lemon- 1
Green Grapes
Method:
1. Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes
2. Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes
3. Pour in 100 ml of Ballantine's Finest, 25 ml of fresh lemon juice, 25 ml Lillet Blanc
4. Top with 400 ml of Lemonade
5. Give it a good stir and pour out a round
L77 Kashmiri Saffron Sour
Ingredients:
Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky - 60 ml
Kashmiri Saffron Syrup - 30 ml
Lime Juice - 20 ml
Egg White / Magic Velvet - 3 drops
Lemon 1
Green Grapes
Garnish:
Kashmiri Chilli Oil
Kashmiri Saffron Strands
Method:
1. Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake
2. Add ice and shake well
3. Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass
4. Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper
L77 Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango Smash
Ingredients:
Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky - 60ml
Alphonso Mango Juice (aamras) - 20ml
Lime Juice - 15ml
Mint Syrup - 20ml
Cow Milk - 30ml
Garnish:
Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)
Method:
1. Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake well
2. Strain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filter
3. Serve in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad
