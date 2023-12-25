Unwind and dive into endless conversation with friends at these homely and cosy cafes in Mumbai

Finding a spot with an abundance of comfort and peace in a chaotic city like Mumbai is a necessity. Many cafes today seek to offer just this to their patrons. If you love to take out time from a hectic schedule and spend it with friends over good food, we bring you a list of homely cafes in Mumbai that offer the best of both

Cafe culture, one that kicked off as a way to socialise has transcended into becoming a second home for many. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Calming music, an array of comforting and delectable food, a seating so cosy you could easily fall asleep and a company of friends, are a combination the hearts of many young Mumbaikars seek.