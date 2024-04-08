Vishu 2024: Indulge in south Indian food at The Orchid Hotel in Mumbai

The restaurant has an elaborate spread of culinary delights that promises to transport guests to the heart of Kerala from April 12 - April 14

The menu has been crafted by masterchef Bala Subramanian and his talented team, promising an unforgettable exploration of authentic Kerala flavours.

With an extravagant feast of traditional flavours, South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai is hosting a Vishu Sadya from April 12 to April 14.

Vishu, marking the beginning of the Malayalam New Year and celebrated predominantly in Kerala, signifies a time of joy, family gatherings, and indulging in delectable dishes.

The restaurant has an elaborate spread of culinary delights that promises to transport guests to the heart of Kerala. The menu has been crafted by masterchef Bala Subramanian and his talented team, promising an unforgettable exploration of authentic Kerala flavours.

From the savoury delights of Paruppu trio - Paruppu, Sambar, and Parappu Curry - to the comforting staples of Steam Rice and crispy Kal Dosa, every dish is crafted with authentic spices to evoke the essence of Kerala. It has an array of Chammanthis, featuring Thengai Chutney, Vadam, Appalam, Curd Chilly, and Banana Leaf, complemented by refreshing coconut water. Kickstart your feast with tantalising Uzhunthu Vada and Paruppu Vadai, setting the stage for Saivam, showcasing Kose Thoran, Avial, Koot Curry, Kizhangu Stew, Pulserry, and Coconut Sevai.

Experience a burst of flavours with Beetroot Pachadi from the Pachadi section, adding a touch of sweetness and tanginess to your meal. Finally, conclude your culinary adventure on a sweet note with AdaPradamam, a traditional Kerala dessert that will leave you craving for more.

Takeaway option available:

Can't join the celebration? Don't worry, South of Vindhyas has a convenient takeaway option on selected dishes so guests can enjoy the authentic flavors of Vishu Sadhya in the comfort of their home.

When: April 12- 14 (Lunch and Dinner)

Where: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai

For registration, call: +91 7506010316