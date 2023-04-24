Want to indulge in good food? These Mumbai restaurants have new menus this summer

If you have been wanting to explore different cuisines with some good food this summer season, then we have got you covered with these new menus. You can step out with your family and friends to not only enjoy mango dishes but also other specialities beyond the fruit

Bloom Cafea has a wide variety of dishes in a refreshing menu that not only includes salads and coolers but also mango specials throughout the season. Photo Courtesy: Bloom Cafea

Mumbai is experiencing the peak of its summer and there are many reasons for the season to play spoilsport with the heat, sweat and travel but it also brings along with it the goodness of food that includes mangoes. Many city restaurants have used the ‘King of Fruits’ as the star ingredient in their dishes for their new menus. However, if you aren’t a fan of the fruit, there are others that are celebrating other Indian cuisines with month-long and limited-edition menus too.

If you have been craving something new to explore when you step out with your family and friends, then we have got you covered with these new menus that are popping up at different restaurants in the city. They include dishes that are not only sweet but also savoury with spice and everything nice.

Mangoes and more

The summer season demands a good spread of salads and coolers, and Bloom Café serves up just that in their seasonal menu. The menu has a mocktails with seasonal fruits like The Mango And Pineapple lemonade, as well as Honey, Lime And Mint lemonade. For those who love cold brews, they have a delicious Vietnamese Cold Brew and an Orange Cold Brew, along with other options. Putting salads into jars, they have refreshing specials such as Mango Coconut Avocado Salad, which is a mix of raw and ripe mangoes but not without good helping of coconut malai, greens and nuts – turning it into a colourful treat. They also have Healthy Bean Sprouts & Mixed Green Salad and a Southwest Chicken Salad, which can be substituted with paneer, for vegetarians. For those who want to indulge in food beyond salads, they have a Mango French Toast and Mango Pancake too. With mangoes taking centre-stage during this time of the year, end your meal with either a Mango Cheesecake or a vegan Mango Tres Leches.

Where: Bloom Cafea, Bandra West

When: Ongoing

Time: 8 am – 1 pm

For reservations: +91 7788993542

Summer specials

In Lower Parel, The Bombay Canteen’s executive chef Hussain Shahzad has also put together a summer menu that spells everything fresh and colourful but not without some mangoes in them too. With a menu that celebrates summer and sunshine, enjoy dishes such as Beet Poriyal, Amiri Khaman with some chilled yogurt mousse as well as a Summer Greens Patta Chaat to start with. Among other dishes, there’s also Baingan Bharta kulcha, Cabin-Style Lamb Scotch Eggs, Grilled Squid Kachumber, Bone Marrow ‘Naan Chaap’, Lauki Musallam and Andhra Lamb Pulao to savour during this season. Any meal is incomplete without dessert and innovating with classic desserts, the city restaurant with pique your interest with a PB&J Kulfi and a Jigarthanda ‘Tres Leches’. For those who want to enjoy their share of mangoes, they can choose from many different Indian varieties to enjoy at the restaurant.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

When: Ongoing

Time: 12 pm – 1 am (Monday – Friday), 11 am – 1 am (Saturday and Sunday)

Meal for two: Rs 2,200 (without alcohol) and Rs 3,500 (with alcohol)

For reservations: +91 8880802424

A Thai summer

If you love Thai cuisine, then there is something for the Asian food lover in you at Thai Naam, with their new summer menu that has a little bit of everything. Start with a Jasmine Ice Tea to beat the heat, followed by some Fresh Pomelo Salad or if you want something to tantalise your taste buds then enjoy some Spicy Chicken with Chilli Garlic. While the starters promise to warm you up, the main course has specials that include Thai Yellow Curry, Thai Style Fried Rice and the Stir Fried Bamee Noodles, among other delicious options. While the food may keep you busy, don’t forget about dessert because it includes a Fresh Watermelon with a Scoop of Honey Nut Ice Cream to enjoy your meal on a perfectly sweet note.

Where: Thai Naam, Andheri East

When: Ongoing

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm

Maharashtrian delights

It is hard to miss out on Maharashtrian specials when you are in Mumbai. While there are many different delicacies that are easily available in the city, The Ambassador Hotel in Churchgate has put together a month-long festival celebrating Marathi cuisine and culture called 'Lazzat Marathi Pakwan'. For those who want to explore the cuisine, the menu that ends this weekend, not only celebrates the ingredients but also the dishes that exude rich homely Maharashtrian flavours. Choose from a comforting bowl of richly spiced Tamatar che Sar or Kombadi Alani. You can follow it with classic Mini Batata Vada that is apt to feed your craving of the street-side favourite, among other options for vegetarians such as Lal Mirchi Cha Paneer Tikka and Koshimbir Vadi. For non-vegetarians, Fish Koliwada, popularly known as bombil, is a must, along with a Thechha cha Hirva Kombadi Tikka. In main course, diners can choose from quintessential Bharleli Vangi, Amti Dal, Masala Bhaat and Bombil Fry, along with a deliciously flavourful Kombadi cha Tambda Rassa, among other varieties of dishes made from paneer and mutton too. If you still aren’t full from the extensive menu, then do not leave without a helping of Gulab Jamun, Gazara cha Halwa, Puran Poli with Ghee and Gul or the Shrikhand Puri or just get an assorted dessert platter.

Where: Flavors, The Ambassador Hotel, Churchgate

When: Ongoing till April 30

Time: 7:30 pm - 11 pm (Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

For reservations: 022 2204 1131



Alphonso Mango-inspired menu

Love mangoes? Gorge on dishes from this menu at Poetry by Love and Cheesecake, that has taken the summer fruit and made it their star ingredient to celebrate this season. Using the much-loved Alphonso Mango from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri. Diners can start with a refreshing Mango and Blueberry Smoothie Bowl, which not only has mangoes and blueberries but also bananas, chia seeds and sunflower seeds. Savour pancakes and Belgian-style waffles filled not only with mango chunks but also mascarpone, for breakfast. It gets even better if you love crepes because the all-day café also has Mango Mascarpone Crepes, a mouth-watering and familiar Mango French Toast with brioche bread, and Mangoes and Cream with chunks of the fruit and whipped cream. Wash down all the delicious food with a Mango Milkshake or a refreshing Mango Mojito.



Where: Poetry by Love and Cheesecake, across all outlets

When: Ongoing

Time: 8 am – 11:30 pm



